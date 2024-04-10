Advertisement
Ukraine Counters Russian Offensive, Claims To Thwart Majority Of Drone, Missile Attacks

Ukraine Claims Its defences destroyed 14 of the drones and two guided air missiles.

Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024
Russia launched a fresh attack on Ukraine with 17 attack drones and several missiles targeting the south region of the country on Wednesday, whereas Ukraine’s defences has destroyed 14 of the drones and two guided air missiles, reported Reuters.  

Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, informed via the Telegram messaging app that Russia had fired two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile. However, he did not disclose the fate of these missiles. Oleshchuk reported on the same platform that two Kh-59 guided air missiles launched by Russia towards the Black Sea port of Odesa were successfully neutralised and destroyed. 

According to a statement on Telegram from Ukraine's Armed Forces' southern command, 12 drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region and two in Odesa. The energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv suffered damage from the incident, leading to disruptions in power supply for several hours. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the attacks, as confirmed by the military. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released a video today in which he stated that he had visited the construction sites of fortifications, emphasising the importance of strengthening this direction. He expressed the view that it was crucial for Russian terrorists to perceive that the Kharkiv region was becoming stronger, reported Reuters. 

He further stated that he had convened a meeting with all those responsible for safeguarding the region and restoring normalcy after the Russian attacks. Zelenskiy expressed pride in the citizens of Kharkiv and gratitude towards everyone who had been working diligently for weeks to enhance the provision of electricity and bolster protection against Russian attacks in Kharkiv and the region. 

