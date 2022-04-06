Exclusive - 'Time to accept, T20 is the mainstream cricket': Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka cricket great Muttiah Muralitharan has said that it's time to accept the dominance of the shorter format of the game. Muralitharan, who is the only player in the world to have taken more than 800 wickets in international cricket, said that the players have shifted their focus from test cricket to T20s as they now consider playing leagues like "IPLs as an achievement."

Muralitharan also said that T20s indeed are the main format as it has money and glamour. "It's not a gentlemen's game anymore, it about careers, and players have every right to go for it in a justified manner," he said.

'Not a gentlemen's game anymore'

Muralitharan said that game's format has changed forever, it's more about the careers, and players have a right to choose their paths. "The players have every right to utilise the opportunity if it comes to them. They have a right to earn, at the end of the day, they are not robbing anyone. All they are doing is their own hard work," he said.

'Upto players - they use or abuse T20'

Muralitharan said that everything has it's own pros and cons - same is the case with T20 format. "Everything has its own advantages and disadvantages. It's upto the stakeholders how they utilise it. For example, social media - it has both - advantages and disadvantages," he said. "It's up to the players, they get more opportunities due to T20. So, it's up to them, they use it or abuse it," he added.

'Very tough competition, very balanced teams this time'

Muralitharan said that the IPL 2022 is going to be a very tough contest. The Sri Lankan cricketer said that all sides have a balanced line-up after the recent auctions, and it will be very difficult to choose the dominant sides.

'SRH will fight back'

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad's dismal start of current IPL, Muralitharan said that the team will look at what went wrong and take corrective measures to win future games. "The start was unfortunate. We didn't get the wicket we were looking for in the first 6 overs. Then Buttler played really well. But, this isn't all, we will try to improve and win matches," Muralitharan said.

'T20 is pro-batsmen, very difficult for spinners to shine'

Muralitharan, asked to comment on the future of spin bowling in cricket, said that the new format of the game is pro-batsman.

Where people wish to "see batsmen dominate the game. So, in the current scenario, it's very difficult to become a great spinner."

"However, in T20 too there are a few men who are doing well. Rashid Khan (Lucknow Super Giants) and Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) are two such men. But to shine in T20 is very difficult for the spinner," he added.

'Time to accept - T20 is main format'

"It's the truth. It's all about the money. Boards want money, players want money, everyone is after money. On the other hand, there is no money in test cricket. Whichever format has money, will shine," Muralitharan said.

'Warne was big miss - left us too early'

'It's a big miss for the world. He has gone very early. He could have stayed for another 20-30 years. I was shocked when I heard this He was a great friend. Beyond that, he was a great human being. He has helped Sri Lanka during Tsunamic times as well.

'Lanka economic crisis not built up in a day'

Commenting on the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Muttiah Muralitharan said that people in powerful positions mus put their party, race, religion aside and come on the same page to resolve the crisis.

We need to come together as a nation and tackle the situation. That's the way I think it should happen.

'Mismanagement is not the only thing to blame'

Muralitharan said that there are multiple factors that have led to the cirsis. "There are collective reasons for it. It has not come up in a day. It's the pandemic time. Jobs are lost. Oil prices are going up. Of course, there's mismanagement too. But mismanagement is not the only thing to blame," said the retired Right-arm off break bowler.