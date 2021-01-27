हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term on Wednesday. She was released after the jail officials completed the formalities. The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term on Wednesday. She was released after the jail officials completed the formalities.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara here for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration. 

Sasikala AIADMK Victoria hospital J Jayalalithaa
