Family Grooves To Desi Beats After Buying Mahindra Scorpio-N, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Whatever the occasion is, we, Indians, love to dance. The crazy rush makes our bodies wiggle and wobble uncontrollably. In a video, now viral on Twitter, Dinanath Sahu does just the same. He, along with his family, can be seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of Aapka Kya Hoga, from the film Housefull, after taking the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. The family hails from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The latest offering by the Mahindra group has “unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort & safety.” The starting price of the car is Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z2 petrol variant. It goes up to Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Z8L 6-seater petrol variant.

Anand Mahindra's Tweet

Shared initially by Car News Guru, the feel-good video gained traction after Mahindra Group’s Chairman reposted it. "This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry..." he said. The comments section was filled with relatable emotions.

This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry… https://t.co/ormA7i8sQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2023

Several videos of the family dancing as they received the car were also posted by Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, on May 16. He captioned the post saying: "JOY OF BUYING YOUR OWN VEHICLE. Of all the deliveries I have seen over the last 23 yrs … this is the one I love the most. Mr Dinanath Sahu along with his family on his 23rd Marriage Anniversary. Car is such a passion. We will keep fulfilling the Dreams of our Customers."

JOY OF BUYING YOUR OWN VEHICLE.



Of all the deliveries I have seen over the last 23 yrs ... this is the one I loved the most. Mr Dinanath Sahu along with his family on his 23rd Marriage Anniversary.



Car is such a passion



We will keep fulfilling the Dreams of our Customers. pic.twitter.com/iqRTA53NWo — Manish Raj Singhania (@manish_raj74) May 16, 2023

Spreading Happiness

The video, which has hit close to 14 lakh views, carried some lighthearted comments. While a user justified the jubilation by writing, “Waiting period hi itna hai sir, itna karna to banta hai” another expressed joy by saying, “Few things we value the most in life bring pure joy.”

One of the users jokingly said, “It’s like a marriage celebration.” Another commented, “It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future." The account went on to add that the 'scene symbolised the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress'.

“It's a symphony of dreams realised, fuelled by the relentless pursuit of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction,” a user expressed.