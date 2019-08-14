IPS officer Vikram Kapoor allegedly commits suicide in Faridabad

Faridabad: Vikram Kapoor, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of NIT Faridabad, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

Live TV

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad on late Tuesday night.

While the exact reasons behind this extreme step are not yet known, sources said that the IPS officer was upset for some days.

Police officers have reached the scene. An investigation is underway.

The 58-year-old hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year.

He was due to retire from service on October 31, 2020.