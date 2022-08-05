A glowing complexion is something that everyone wants. A bright, soft skin, free of blemishes, is a blessing but in today's time, our stressful, fast-paced life, it's not easy to maintain a radiant skin.

Food choices are important, and so is taking care of skin using natural products. You don't have to buy expensive cosmetics, just go to your kitchen and check for these items that can lighten your skin tone and give it a glow. These may take some time to show the change but in the long run they are more effective and will permanently improve your skin.

Home Remedies:

Honey

Honey has found out to be the most efficient way to moisturise any skin type and provides nourishment. It has soothing and humectant effects which keeps the skin youthful. Take raw honey which contains healthy bacteria and massage on the skin and leave it for 8-10 minutes before rinsing. It not only nourishes but also helps to remove dead skin cells.

Turmeric

Turmeric, a common spice containing the major component Curcumin and has natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It doesn’t only give your skin a glow but also helps you to get rid of the puffiness and makes the skin rejuvenated.

Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with gram flour and make a paste and add a few drops of rose water and mix it with water. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it till it dries and then wash it with cold water.

Coconut Oil

The natural ingredient which is used to assist in skin barrier restoration, offer antibacterial defence against infection, reduce inflammation, and deliver antioxidants to promote healing and slow skin ageing. It works best for dry and dull skin to lock moisturiser. It can be used as a scrub when you add sugar twice a week to exfoliate your skin and you can also warm the oil a little and massage it in circular motion for a couple of minutes and leave it overnight.

Aloe Vera

A modest plant that can be grown anywhere and possesses medicinal properties which are used for centuries. It has healing properties that rejuvenate the skin and may stimulate new skin growth and give a natural and healthy glow. Mix aloe vera with Turmeric, honey, milk and water and apply it on your face and neck and gently massage it and leave for about 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with warm water and pat dry and see the results in some time.

Baking Soda Scrubs

It helps to remove dead skin cells and neutralises the skin. It contains antibacterias that prevent skin infection. You can make a baking soda paste by adding warm water or honey or olive oil and massage it on your face smoothly. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Papaya

Papain, an enzyme found in papaya, promotes skin recovery and will enhance the production of collagen when treated directly to the skin. This humble fruit can be used time and time in various treatments and promises to provide a positive result. The presence of Vitamin A and Papain helps to nourish and hydrate the skin. Take mashed papaya in a bowl and add honey to it and then gently rub it on your face for five minutes and first wash it with milk and thyen water and feel how clarified your skin looks even after one use.

Cucumber

Cucumber is quite helpful for people with sensitive and acne-prone skin. Cucumber water can be applied as a face mask or the pieces can be kept on eyes to avoid the puffiness or simply rubbing on the skin to increase the glow of your skin. Grate the cucumber and add spoonfuls of yoghurt in it and beat it well. Apply and keep it for 5 minutes and then wash it with cold water.

Olive Oil

Olive oil provides an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and K. However, avoid using any cheap olive oil. It can help as a moisturiser and imparts a natural shine on the skin. It shields the skin from harm and free radicals. Take a few drops and apply onto the skin. Massage it gently in upward circles and leave it for three to five minutes then dip the towel in warm water, and place it on your face for 30-40 seconds and gently wipe away the oil with it.

Sugar

One of the best natural skin-exfoliating substances is sugar. Sugar scrubs help eliminate dead skin and are delicate and helps to restore the skin's lost lustre by cleansing out all the debris lodged in the pores. Take a spoon of sugar and mix it with malai and massage gently on your face. Wash it after 10 minutes and pat it dry.

Lemon

Lemon naturally contains Vitamin C and citric acid which helps to remove tan and decreases oil from the skin. It also lightens your skin and makes it more radiant. Mix lemon juice and sugar and apply the mixture on your face and leave it for 5-7 mins. Wash it with cold water and apply the mixture twice a week.