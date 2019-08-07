Abraham & Thakore make 'Kurtas' go green in new LFW collection

Mumbai: Sustainability and style is all set to come to the fore of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2019, as Indian fashion designers Abraham & Thakore gear up to launch their latest Kurta collection created with sustainable viscose fibre.

The green fibre ingredient -- Lenzing Ecovero -- will be showcased for the first time at the LFW, which begins August 21, and has been used by the designer duo for a garment range for both men and women, they said on Wednesday.

The viscose fibre is manufactured only from certified and controlled wood sources and produced with significantly lower emissions and water than generic viscose.

The collection comes as a chance to "contemporise Indian clothing traditions through the prism of sustainable practices" for the designers. It blends age-old textile wooden hand-block printing with modern tech to reinvent the timeless Indian garment - the Kurta.

As per the fibre company, sustainable fashion has moved beyond a conversation starter as many fashion brands are now adopting alternative fibre resources to create their products.