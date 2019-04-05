हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Beyonce

Beyonce to relaunch her brand Ivy Park

Beyonce to relaunch her brand Ivy Park

New Delhi: Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles has partnered with global sportswear giant Adidas, through which she will relaunch her athleisure brand Ivy Park.

Beyonce launched the active-wear brand in 2016 in collaboration with fashion retailer Topshop. She later axed a partnership with Topshop tycoon Philip Green following allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and racial harassment. Now, she is all set to relaunch the brand. 

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," said Beyonce, who will remain the owner of the brand, in a statement. 

"Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader," she added. 

Beyonce will be a creative partner for the brand and also develop new signature footwear and apparel. The partnership will result in the co-creation of exciting new products -- from performance to lifestyle. 

Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member - Global Brands at Adidas, said: "Beyonce is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators."

 

