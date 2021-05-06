Bunaai: A brand aiming to incorporate both fashion and culture

At the mere age of 13, Pari Poonam Choudhary recognized her interest and passion for fashion. Pertaining to this hobby and her intense incline towards this industry, she was determined to build her prospects and professional career around the world of fashion. Therefore, even after completing her graduation (which wasn’t in a fashion-related subject), she continued taking up diploma courses like fashion designing, fashion buying and merchandising, luxury brand management, and fashion styling.

Pursuing fashion after completing graduation and that too in a different field, made all of these accomplishments undeniably astonishing and praise-worthy.

Nevertheless, Pari Poonam Choudhary had created a very strong and impressive resume for herself. Incorporating her interests, she decided to merge her sense of fashion with the business world and finally created her label called Bunaai. Dealing with the traditional ethnic collection, Bunaai is the perfect match for comfort and trend.

Established in 2016 with only a limited edition launch, Bunaai became the first choice for its customers receiving an overwhelmingly satisfied and welcoming response. Following the same strategy, Bunaai continued the signature concept of launching a new limited edition collection exclusively for every coming festive season or month. Its designs and variety reflect that touch of creativity and individuality, making it irresistible for people to feel tempted about it. A symbol of women empowerment, freedom, and confidence, Bunaai aims to make its women feel beautiful and happy in their own skin. That is why; all its designs and products signify and prioritize the uniqueness and comfort of each of its women customers. Owing to the immense contentment and satisfaction Bunaai provides, it has successfully gained an amazing level of loyalty and goodwill, gathering more than 1 million followers on its Instagram page. With every new design and collection, people are more and more attracted towards Bunaai, therefore consecutively increasing its customer base.

Catering to a wide clientele - from regular people to celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyanka Tripathi, and many more, Bunaai’s style and designs are loved and desired by many. It not only gives them a sense of personal comfort, and beauty while wearing it but also keeps them connected to their traditional culture. Bunaai, apart from making ethnic apparel, also introduced various other accessories and home decor to complement its other products, acting as a perfect match for its outfits. For providing maximum benefits to its customers, the brand also gives them styling tips and look books along with collaborating with many industry experts and a personalized fashion experience for its buyers. Bunaai’s USP is its core values which are - fair trade practices, heritage looming, made in India, and sustainability. Consistently following all these values has made this brand one of the biggest dealers in ethnic wear, conquering the entire traditional fashion market.

Bunaai‘s founder, Pari Poonam Choudhary, hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Therefore, Bunaai’s designs, style, fabrics, etc reflect and showcase the very culture and traditions of the land, keeping people close Bunaai: A Brand Aiming To Incorporate Both Fashion And Culture

You can connect with Bunaai on Instagram – @bunaai

(This is a Brand Desk Content)