Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber to launch beauty line

Hailey Bieber to launch beauty line
Los Angeles: Model Hailey Bieber has officially set her sights on the beauty industry. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Hailey has trademarked 'Bieber Beauty', reports hollywoodreporter.com.

While details surrounding the collection have not yet been released, fans can expect "beauty and cosmetics products" to eventually roll out, which could include a broad array of items.

Though this moment marks a first for Hailey, she has plenty of experience in the beauty industry through her work with L'Oréal Professionnel as a brand ambassador and ModelCo, where she created a make-up line for the Australian brand. 

Last September, she was announced as the new face of BareMinerals, and she starred in their "Full of, Free of" campaign.

A month later, she filed to trademark 'Hailey Bieber' for a huge range of fashion products, including athletic shoes, bathing suits, jeans, dresses, blazers, skirts, shorts, hats, T-shirts, sleepwear, lingerie, loungewear, footwear, jackets, jogging suits and socks.

 

Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin bieber wife
