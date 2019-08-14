close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale

The collection plays around the beauty giant's statement about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will walk the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika's on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The collection plays around the beauty giant's statement about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips.

"This time, I'm especially excited about the theme for the season, #FreeYourLips. It's not just about beauty but symbolises lightness and energy and is all about not letting anything weigh you down.

"Their style is very glam and fluid, and I love how they have interpreted #FreeYourLips and can't wait for everyone to see their vision on the Finale runway. This theme has inspired the new Matte Revolution lipsticks which I love and also Gauri & Nainika's collection," Kareena, who is also the brand ambassador for Lakme, said in a statement.

She added that the fashion week is very close to her heart as her association with the brand goes way back.

The collection of Gauri and Nainika draws inspiration from the "power dressing of the 80s to the golden era, reflecting styles which are fun, free and light", the fashion designers had earlier said.

The show is scheduled on August 25 at the monumental venue of Richardson & Cruddas here.

 

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorLakme Fashion Week finale
Next
Story

Selena Gomez all set to launch her beauty line!

Must Watch

PT9M41S

'If centre thinks Kashmiris are happy, then release them free' says Asaduddin Owaisi