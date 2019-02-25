Pink, pastels and metallic dominate Oscars red carpet

Los Angeles: A year after Oscars traded for an all-black look on the red carpet marking the emergence of #MeToo and Time's Up movements, Academy Awards 2019 painted the town pink with a smatter of metallic shades, pastels and nudes.

"Pose" actor Billy Porter, however, threw the real gender-bender when he appeared in a black velvet Christian Siriano dress and a coordinated bolero jacket.

Known for breaking fashion barriers, both on-screen and off-screen, Porter chose a rather subtle look from his usual flamboyant wardrobe.

Helen Mirren, Angela Bassett, Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet, and Sarah Paulson were some of the names who added a pop of colour to the ceremony.

Dressed in a custom fuchsia Reem Acra gown with Casadei sandals and matching earrings, Bassett looked regal.

This year's multiple Grammy winner Musgraves opted for voluminous Giambattista Valli tulle gown with tiered skirt and flared sleeves.

While Mirren twirled for the shutterbugs in a V-neck long-sleeve bright pink tulle gown with full skirt, Gemma Chan wowed in a highlighter pink Valentino Haute Couture dressed with taffeta pleats in Bulgari jewels.

Paulson was dressed in hot pink pleated Brandon Maxwell ball gown and Harry Winston gems.

Momoa and Bonet gave tributes to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld as they appeared in understated pink ensembles.

Lagerfeld died last week.

Metal tones also staked their claim on the red carpet with "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close, Emma Stone and Emilia Clark shining bright in shades of silver and gold.

Larson, who walked the red carpet with her "Captain Marvel" co-star Samuel L Jackson, picked for a minimalist look in a high-shine metallic Celine gown with high collar and sexy side slit.

Lopez was seen in a Tom Ford long-sleeve gown with embroidered mirror mosaic design with matching jewellery and metallic Tyler Ellis clutch.

Close walked the carpet in a embroidered Carolina Herrera gold gown with long cape and Tyler Ellis clutch, whereas Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone chose a strong-shoulder amber-coloured custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in jewelled embellishments.

Clarke had the best of both pink and metal as she dazzled in a strapless shimmery metallic Balmain gown in a dusty lilac hue.

Opting for a strong red, Best Supporting Actress nominee Rachel Weisz walked the carpet in a cap-sleeve top and pleated tulle skirt with embellishments and Cartier jewels worn as a headband and a red embellished clutch.

Bright as sunshine, "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu shone in an off-shoulder yellow gown with sheer cap sleeves and pleated skirt that she coupled with Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry accessories.

Director Spike Lee gave his tributes to music icon Prince as he turned up in an all-purple suit and custom-made necklace donning the symbol the late singer adopted as his name.

The filmmaker honoured his 1989 cult classic film "Do the Right Thing" by wearing four-fingered LOVE and HATE rings. Lee walked away with the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlasman".

In a tasteful blue grey backless long-sleeve periwinkle Dior Haute Couture gown, Charlize Theron descended on the carpet in a brunette crop.

Monochromes never go out of vogue and Regina King, Amy Adams, Rami Malek and David Oyelowo seemed to agree.

King, who won her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar, showed up in a custom draped Oscar de la Renta ivory gown with thigh-high slit.

Adams embraced her curves in a strapless white column gown with zigzag pattern throughout and Cartier jewels.

Best Original Song winner Gaga sported a strapless Alexander McQueen ball gown with sculptural accents at the waist, with black elbow-length gloves and a USD 30 million yellow diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek opted for a classic custom three-piece Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tux and last year's Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney too chose for a plunging long-sleeve black gown with sash at the waist.

Honouring his Nigerian roots, David Oyelowo wore his country's colours -- green and white -- with his sleek Etro tuxedo.

Supermodel Irina Sahyk, who accompanied her fiance actor-director Bradley Cooper to the ceremony, looked chic in a high-neck long-sleeve black gown with gold fringe accents and a deep low back.