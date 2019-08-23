Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria walk ramp on LFW 2019 Day 4

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Tara Sutaria on Friday walked the ramp on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Pooja turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana and Tara closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra and veteran Ritu Kumar, respectively.

"Mohenjo Daro" actress Pooja wore a purple lehenga choli with intricate mint green-coloured meenakari detailing, and a contrasting silver dupatta. She completed her look with a glossy makeup and open beach wavy hair.

The model-turned-actress who returned to the runway said her journey from the ramp to films and to ramp again had made it a "full circle".

On her look, she said: "I would definitely choose a similar look as it gives a modern twist to the traditional outfit."

Diana wore an ivory lehenga that had a lot of surface texturing and pearl embellishment with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2", walked the ramp donning a boho look. She wore a slip dress with white, full-sleeved blouse, layered with long tassles, and knee-length black boots.