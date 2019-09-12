close

Rihanna

Rihanna wants women to feel 'sexiest' in her latest collection

Rihanna wants women to feel &#039;sexiest&#039; in her latest collection

Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna says her latest Savage X Fenty collection is designed by a woman for women.

In an interview to i-D magazine, the "Man down" hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work.

"I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important," added Rihanna.

 

