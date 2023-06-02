Packed with essential nutrients and a rich, buttery taste, pistachios have become a go-to ingredient for chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide. The pistachio, or pista, as it is affectionately known, has evolved beyond its traditional role as a snack or garnish. With its unique properties and inherent nuttiness, innovative cooks and bakers have harnessed the potential of this little green nut to create an array of delightful recipes that tantalize the taste buds and ignite the senses.

From sweet to savory, pistachios have found their way into a multitude of dishes, elevating them to new heights of indulgence. In the world of healthy eating, pistachios have become a preferred choice for those seeking nourishment without sacrificing taste. Hence, if you also want to try something relishing with pista, then chef Sanjeev Kapoor is here with three unique recipes you must try at home.

3 Unique Recipes You Can Make With Your Favorite Dry Fruit Pista

Pista Crusted Salmon

INGREDIENTS

1 cup American Pistachios

800 grams salmon filet

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ lemon

2 tsp mustard sauce

4-5 white bread slices

8-10 fresh parsley sprigs

2 tbsps olive oil

Beetroot sauce to serve

Salad to serve

Microgreens for garnish

Instructions To Follow

Preparation Time:10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 6-10 minutes

1. Sprinkle some salt on the salmon filets. Add crushed black peppercorns, squeeze the juice of lemon, and apply some mustard sauce. Set aside to marinate for 5-10 minutes.

2. Tear the white bread slices and add them into a food processor jar. Add American Pistachios, parsley sprigs, and salt and process to a coarse powder.

3. Spread the processed powder onto a large plate. Place the salmon filets on and coat them properly on both sides.

4. Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Place the crusted salmon and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes as well.

5. Cut into thick slices.

6. Pour some beetroot sauce on a serving plate, and arrange the salad over it. Place the salmon slices and garnish with micro greens. Serve.

Pista Stuffed Roasted Lamb Rack

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Pistachios

800 grams lamb rack

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 bulb of garlic

3 tbsps olive oil

4-5 fresh rosemary sprigs

2-3 tbsps butter

Microgreens for garnish

To Serve With:

Mashed potatoes

Grilled vegetables (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, broccoli, carrot, green peas) to serve

Red cherry tomato quarters

(Just as required)

Instructions To Follow

Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25-30 minutes

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a pan. Add pistachios and blanch for 3-5 minutes. Drain the pistachios and put them into cold water to stop the carry-over cooking to avoid discoloration.

3. Peel the pistachios and add them into a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture.

4. Make a deep horizontal slit on the meat of the lamb rack that joins the bone to create space for the stuffing. Ensure not to cut it through completely.

5. Sprinkle salt, crushed black peppercorns, and Worcestershire sauce and rub well on the meat. Flip the lamb rack and drizzle some Worcestershire sauce, and crushed black peppercorns and rub well.

6. Generously stuff the center of the lamb rack with the coarsely processed pistachios. Secure the stuffing by tying a thread around the meat and the bones.

7. Slice ½ inch on top of the garlic bulb.

8. Heat olive oil in a heavy bottom cast iron pan. Place the stuffed lamb rack, add rosemary sprigs, and place the garlic bulb with the cut side facing down.

9. Add butter and cook on high heat for 1-2 minutes. Flip the lamb rack and cook the other side on high heat for 2-3 minutes.

10. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake till the lamb is cooked completely.

11. Cut the thread and slice and arrange it on a serving plate. Garnish with micro greens.

12. Serve hot with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, cherry tomatoes, and au jus.

Stir-Fried Pista Prawns

INGREDIENTS

½ cup American Pistachios

12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens

10-12 blanched broccoli florets

1 medium red capsicum cut into 1-inch triangles

1 medium onion, diced into 1-inch pieces and layers separated

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Instructions To Follow

Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes

1. Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow it to cool slightly.

2. Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and red chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add spring onion bulb and mix well.

3. Add broccoli, red capsicum, and onion and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add soy sauce and oyster sauce and mix well. Sauté for 1 minute.

5. Add the prawns, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes on high heat.

6. Add most of the roasted pistachios and mix well. Add most of the spring onion greens and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.

7. Serve hot garnished with remaining roasted pistachios and remaining spring onion greens.