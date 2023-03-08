5 Brews That Will Brighten Up Your Party Mood This Festive Season

New Delhi: Happy Holi! Whisky is a much-loved accompaniment in winter, whenever friends or colleagues sit together for an evening after a hectic day. Single malt whiskeys have their own fan following, and true connoisseurs swear by them. Here’s a list of some of the best single malts that you can stock in your home bar and serve your guests nothing but the best this festive season. As they say, true style is definitely a lot of hard work and smart work, but a well-stocked bar need not be a cause of worry for you as we help you with some of the best brands.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

This whisky is named after one of the pioneers of the Indian AlcoBev industry, Dewan Gian Chand, who established the brand DeVANS in Jammu way back in 1940s. GianChand Single Malt Whisky is the latest from the house of DeVANS, and has already managed to impress not just whisky lovers & connoisseur, but great whisky critics like Jim Murray too. In the Bible of Whisky, he has hailed GianChand as the ‘finest single malt he has tasted from India in recent times, with most refined taste.’ The whisky has a pineapple drop candy sweetness, with vanilla backbone and hint of barley. The thin oils too add the delicate notes to the taste.

The Macallan Fine Oak

Macallan is recognised for high-end, and expensive liquor varieties. But their reasonably priced single malt whisky, Macallan Fine Oak. It is aged in three different types of oak casks and delivers a diversity of interpretations and finishes, promising to be a high-grade beverage. The fragrance of sugar, almond, and nectarine, as well as the creamy yet raisin-flavored finish, give the whisky its sweet flavour. For individuals who are very finicky about the flavour and finish of their whisky, the spicy oak vanilla undertones work well.

Amrut Fusion

With a 50% ABV, this whisky has established a reputation as the strongest, providing a unique drinking experience. It is both Indian and international because it is made from a blend of barleys that have been brewed over time, with some of the barley coming from Scotland, the home of whisky. The mix it formed when it was added to the drums gave it the scrumptious flavours of fresh fruit, spice, honey, and a hint of smoke.

Singleton of Glendullan

Diageo sells this whisky, which is matured for 12, 15, and even 18 years. The American oak casks used to age the single malt Scotch whisky are combined with a tiny amount of European oak casks to give it the balance necessary to bring out the flavour. It has scents of fresh fruit, a sweet, honeyed tongue, and a creamy, lasting aftertaste. The senses are overwhelmed by the flavours right from the first sip, allowing you to fully appreciate the distinctive flavour.