5 things you should NOT eat during Pitru Paksha!

New Delhi: A day ahead of the beginning of Pitru Paksha this year, it becomes necessary to talk about this period, right? As per the Hindu Calendar, Pitru Paksha, this year, will begin on September 10 and will be continued till September 25. For those unversed, Pitru Paksha or Shradh is a 15-day period which is considered holy by Hindus. During this period, Hindus from all over the nation pay respect to their ancestors and remember them. In order to pay homage to the respective ancestors, it is mandatory for every individual to follow a disciplined daily routine. Moreover, there are many restrictions and rules to abide by. While the people perform rituals like Shradh, Tarpan and Pind Daan for the departed souls of the family, they also have to follow a strict diet and avoid consuming some food items. Needless to say, one must not consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol during this holy period of Pitru Paksha but there are many other food items which you should avoid during these 15 days.



Garlic and Onion



You see, according to Ayurveda, Onion is believed to be Tamasic while garlic is considered Rajasic. Both these vegetables should be kept far away and people should refain from eating these Tamasic and Rajasic food respectively as they can produce heat in the body. Mind you, it has been suggested by some ayurvedic experts that onions and other Tamasic food items should be avoided during the Shradh period.

Non vegetarian food



Are you a big time foodie and enjoy eatiing non-veg meals? If yes, it would be a hard time for you to spent these 15 days. Why, you may ask? Well, it's a big no to non-veg during Pitru Paksha. Simply put, you'll have to wait for 15 days to feed yourself with some delicious non-veg meals and snacks.



Wheat and pulses



Raw grains are prohibited during the holy period of Shradh. Thus, rice, pulses and wheat should not be eaten during this period. It is considered forbidden to consume these food items if they are not cooked. Vegetables like potatoes, arbi and radish are also forbidden.

Masoor Dal and lentils While the above mentioned food items are strictly prohibited, Masoor Dal also cannnot be consumed by someone who is following the rituals of Shradh. Not only Masoor Dal, Chickpeas and split lentils are also a big no during Masoor Dal. Chane Sattu and Black Urad Dal should also be avoided. Others



Apart from non-veg foods and alcohol, there are other few food items too that are also prohibited during Pitru Paksha. These items include jeera, black salt, black mustard, cucumbers and brinjals.



It is pertinent to note that food has its own significance in Pitru Paksha. Thus, it becomes manadatory for us to take care of what we consume, what we cook and what we offer to our ancestors during this period.