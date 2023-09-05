A Luxury Hotel That Is Perfect For A Weekend Getaway With Family - Novotel

New Delhi: Novotel Hotel, Aerocity is a 5-star hotel located in the trendy and convenient Aerocity district of New Delhi, India. The hotel is adjacent to both international and domestic airport terminals and is connected through the Airport Express Line which is just 5 minutes away. It is also near the business hubs of Delhi NCR that cater to Fortune 500 companies, as well as shopping malls, entertainment venues and tourist attractions.

The hotel offers 400 spacious and contemporary rooms and suites with modern amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, mini-bar, shower cubicle, bathroom amenities and working desk. Some rooms also offer a runway view of the airport or a city view of the garden. The hotel is pet-friendly and welcomes guests with furry companions.

Novotel Hotel, Aerocity has a variety of dining options to suit every taste and occasion. Food Exchange is a multi-cuisine restaurant that offers an exceptional culinary experience comprising of Indian, Asian and European flavors coupled with an impeccable ambience. Quoin is a 24x7 sports bar that serves a range of beverages and snacks, as well as live sports screenings. Guests can also enjoy access to four restaurants of Pullman, the sister hotel of Novotel, located in the same complex.

The hotel also boasts of a luxury spa, a 24/7 fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a web corner where guests can stay connected using iMacs. For business travelers, the hotel has a well-equipped meeting space that can accommodate up to 1,000 people. The ballroom and meeting rooms at Novotel and Pullman are known for hosting car launches, product launches, medical seminars, expos and exhibitions.

Novotel Hotel, Aerocity is committed to providing a safe and comfortable stay for its guests. The hotel follows the ALLSAFE standards of hygiene and cleanliness, which include enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless check-in and check-out, social distancing measures and regular temperature checks. The hotel also has a dedicated COVID-19 care center with trained medical staff and isolation rooms.

Novotel Hotel, Aerocity is an ideal choice for travelers who are looking for a convenient, comfortable and classy stay in New Delhi. The hotel combines world-class service with local hospitality to make every moment matter for its guests.