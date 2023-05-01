Add Some Fizz To Summer With Keventers' Sparkling Iced Beverages

New Delhi: Keventers, an iconic Indian Dairy brand with a legacy of 97 years best known for its nostalgic milkshakes and ice-creams, is all set to expand its product portfolio by launching a brand new category this summer season - Sparkling Iced Beverages in five variants (Aam Panna, Kala Khatta, Spiced Chai, Classic Lemon Iced Tea and Peach Iced Tea). This launch is a part of the brand's "Coolest Summer Campaign" to meet consumers' demand for cool summer drinks.

Get ready for an explosion of delightful flavors this summer with this latest launch from Keventers. The sparkling Iced Beverages range includes perennial Indian favorites such as Aam Panna and Kala Khatta - both of which feature a perfect balance of sweet and tangy notes, suitable for the Indian palate. A tribute to those ‘feel good’ moments in life, these iced beverages offer familiar flavors from age-old recipes, packaged in a refreshing and fizzy format. Capturing the brand’s tagline of “It’s a whole lotta fizz and a whole lotta fun”, all the five variants are perfect antidotes for the scorching heat of an Indian summer. Other flavors include Spiced Chai - perfect for tea lovers with a cool and spicy twist. Lastly, in the list of summer essentials, there is classic Lemon Iced Tea and Peach Iced Tea - happiness in a bottle, making each flavor memorable.

A refreshing take on some of the favorite summer drinks, they are aesthetically packaged for a contemporary feel. As part of the rapidly expanding portfolio, these newly launched beverages will be available for consumption in selected Keventers outlets across India. The products start at Rs.159 and will be available in regular and medium-sized Keventers bottles.

Speaking on the new product launch, Mr Agastya Dalmia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Keventers said, “Our product portfolio has expanded across the past few years to reflect contemporary trends. Our focus has been on identifying consumer preferences and bringing an innovative approach to our products. Nostalgia has always been a strong premise for our brand approach, and this time we brought a very unique and inherently Indian aspect to our product development. Fizzy drinks are a large category in India, and we have attempted to bring a disruptive approach to it by introducing familiar and favorite Indian flavors in a refreshing packaging.”

It's time to fuel the day with these newly launched Iced beverages.