An extravagant affair of gorgeous ambiance and delicious food at 'Bottles And Barrels'

New Delhi: North Indian, Italian, and Asian cuisines are served at the multi-cuisine Bottles and Barrels restaurant, which has an opulent and spectacular atmosphere. This location is in Gurgaon's Sector-30 off of NH-8.

There are sizable international culinary choices on the menu. With some delectable kebabs and the Dal B&B, a fantastic dal makhani alternative, India is well-represented.

Pastas, salads, and standard fare from Indo-Chinese bars are also offered. Contrary to popular belief, Bottles and Barrels does not sacrifice overall food quality by attempting to serve a wide variety of cuisines. The Chicken Tikka Pizza is also swiftly gobbled up, and their Green Thai Curry is spicy and perfect. Keep returning for large naan bites dunked in their famous dal.

Due to the fact that they are a brewery, they take their food very seriously. Fill up on food before chugging mugs of their house brew. Bottles and Barrels is pleased to offer some delicious food as a result of a three-month-long menu curating process.

After an exhausting day at the office, grab a bottle and relax. They have a patio that views out over Sector 30, and the view is fairly pleasant as the sun sets.

In addition to a pool table, large beer barrels, and bicycles adorning the walls, this sports bar also serves as a microbrewery. Set the mood by ordering a 3L barrel for the table.

They host numerous live performances and beer pong competitions. Remember to stop by their small rack of bottles with messages tied around the necks before you go so you can create a memory there.