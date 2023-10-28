Animal Save India Partners with Plant-Based Foods For Climate-Resilient Products

The 3rd Edition of the Plant Based Navaratri Campaign was in full swing from October 15th to October 24th, with a mission to encourage individuals to embrace a plant-based lifestyle. Themed "Navaratri Se Shubharambh - Switch to Plant-Based Foods," the campaign focuses on addressing climate change, promoting better health and advocating for animals. The campaign emphasises the benefits that plant-based foods offer, making them non-exploitative towards animals as opposed to animal-derived ingredients.

The campaign has received support from various organisations in partnership with Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA), including Animal Climate Health Save India and many others, to spread the message of compassion and veganism.

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director of Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA), passionately expressed the campaign's mission, stating, "The Plant-Based Navaratri Campaign is a movement that aims to educate and inspire as many individuals as possible, addressing their questions and guiding them toward embracing plant-based foods as a positive lifestyle change."

The campaign gained the active participation of youth and individuals in various cities who organised outreach programs, food-tasting booths and other public events. Animal Climate and Heath Save India organised many of these events in collaboration with PBFIA and its supporting partners.

On 20th October, which coincided with International Chef Day, a panel discussion and activities such as food tasting and cooking demos were also organised at the Indian Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. Participating companies include Born Reborn, Continental Greenbird, Blue Tribe, Evo Foods, GoodDot, Greenest, goCore Superfood, Grabenord, Get Sain, Hello Tempayy, Hemp Horizons, Plantmade, Plantaway, Plantwise, Shaka Harry, Seaspire, Urban Platter, Vezlay, Vegan Dukan, Wakao, WhiteCub, and many others. The food tasting showcased a vibrant array of foods, such as plant-based kebabs, plant-based chicken nuggets, millet-based dishes and much more!