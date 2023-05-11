Avinash Chate’s Journey From Engineer To Entrepreneur, TEDx Speaker To Author

If you are truly passionate about something, no hurdle can ever stop you from achieving it. And that is especially the case if you are committed to helping and supporting others. This is the life mantra of Avinash Chate, who is a successful entrepreneur, author and TEDx speaker.

Avinash is a multifaceted personality, who has achieved much because of his hard work and passion at the very young age of 33. Avinash is blessed with excellent communication skills and uses his power to communicate well to coach people in various professional aspects to enhance their individual and organisational efficiency and help them realise their maximum potential.

“I have always believed that the correct matrix of measuring success is not just counting one’s individual achievements, but the ripple effect or the change one has been able to create. How many people has one inspired and helped rise higher? I was attracted to coaching and training because I saw it as a sure shot means to transform others’ lives and help them build a brighter future,” says Avinash, explaining his simple philosophy of success.

Hailing from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Avinash completed his civil engineering in 2014. The very same year, he launched his first venture, ABC Trainers & Consultants, for skill development among the youths of Maharashtra and to help them get better employment opportunities. The company imparts training such as CAD, CAM, CAE, Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Building Design, Project Management, and other important areas in technology.

Avinash completed his Master’s in Construction Management in 2016, and founded his second venture - The Future: Corporate & Business Coaching - to use his exceptional public speaking skills and use them to fulfil his passion for motivating the masses. The company is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, human resources, and corporate leaders through the transformative power of coaching, consulting, and organisational turnaround.

“My mission is to empower individuals and organisations to achieve their highest potential by unlocking the hidden talent and skills within them. Communication, motivation, and leadership are the keys to unlocking this potential and driving success,” he says further.