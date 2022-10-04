Avocado is boring right? Not if you make this YUMMY toast platter with it, recipe inside

New Delhi: A healthy, vegetarian yet very scrumptious appetizer which can be easily made at home this Navratri. Have a gala time with you family and friends without putting much efforts into creating a wholesome, and nutritious platter in just 10 mins. Some extra cheese, chopped beetroot and parsley on the avocado toast enhances the overall flavour of the dish.

Here's a perfect nutritious recipe from The Piano Man for a delectable meal served in three styles - feta & garlic tomatoes, balsamic & arugula Greek yogurt & za'atar, especially, when you like to relish some delicious time with your loved ones. So, pick up your ingredients and make some fancy-pant version of Avocado toast which is a recipe curated by Mr Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.

Ingredients:

Avocado - 100 gm

Ciabatta bun – 1 no.

Olive Oil Pomace - 10 ml

Garlic Butter - 15 gm

Lemon Green - 5 gm

Cherry tomato- 10 gm

Cheese Feta - 10 gm

Lettuce rocket – 10 gm

Salt – 2 gm

Black Pepper – 2 gm

Zatar honey curd – 15 gm

Balsamic Reduction – 5 gm

Parsley – 2 gm

Microgreens – 4 gm

Mango Puree – 5 gm

Beetroot – 50 gm

Method

- Slice the Ciabatta bread into 3 parts

- Apply garlic and butter and toast.

- Mash the avocado and add salt and lemon juice to it

- Slather it on all three toasts.

- Top with the 3 different toppings, first topping will be mango puree and topped with fresh rocket and balsamic reduction second with "

- Second topping should be feta cheese and cherry tomatoes (cut into halves.) -

- Do the last topping with zaatar honey curd, chopped roasted beetroot and parsley

- Garnish with Microgreens and serve