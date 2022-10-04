Avocado is boring right? Not if you make this YUMMY toast platter with it, recipe inside
Try making out fancy-pant version of Avocado toast curated by Mr Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.
- A healthy, vegetarian yet very scrumptious appetizer which can be easily made at home this Navratri.
- Have a gala time with you family and friends without putting much efforts into creating a wholesome, and nutritious platter in just 10 mins.
- Some extra cheese, chopped beetroot and parsley on the avocado toast enhances the overall flavour of the dish.
Here's a perfect nutritious recipe from The Piano Man for a delectable meal served in three styles - feta & garlic tomatoes, balsamic & arugula Greek yogurt & za'atar, especially, when you like to relish some delicious time with your loved ones. So, pick up your ingredients and make some fancy-pant version of Avocado toast which is a recipe curated by Mr Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.
Ingredients:
Avocado - 100 gm
Ciabatta bun – 1 no.
Olive Oil Pomace - 10 ml
Garlic Butter - 15 gm
Lemon Green - 5 gm
Cherry tomato- 10 gm
Cheese Feta - 10 gm
Lettuce rocket – 10 gm
Salt – 2 gm
Black Pepper – 2 gm
Zatar honey curd – 15 gm
Balsamic Reduction – 5 gm
Parsley – 2 gm
Microgreens – 4 gm
Mango Puree – 5 gm
Beetroot – 50 gm
Method
- Slice the Ciabatta bread into 3 parts
- Apply garlic and butter and toast.
- Mash the avocado and add salt and lemon juice to it
- Slather it on all three toasts.
- Top with the 3 different toppings, first topping will be mango puree and topped with fresh rocket and balsamic reduction second with "
- Second topping should be feta cheese and cherry tomatoes (cut into halves.) -
- Do the last topping with zaatar honey curd, chopped roasted beetroot and parsley
- Garnish with Microgreens and serve
