Banana fritters are everybody's favourite, here's the EASIEST recipe!

New Delhi: Banana Fritters or Banana Bhaji is apt South Indian recipe for snack time. It is best eaten with tea or coffee, which makes people love the combo. All you need is few ingredients including raw banana, besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, baking soda, salt and water to make Banana Bhaji at home. You can either use mustard oil or even coconut oil as per your taste to add flavours to the dish.

It offers you flavours that are unique and pleasant to the taste buds. Try this yummy banana snack at home and let us know whether you like the recipe or not.

Ingredients

1 large green unripe bananas

2 tablespoon rice flour

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

salt as required

1 cup mustard oil

3/4 cup gram flour (besan)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 cup water



How to prepare Banana fritters