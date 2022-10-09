Banana fritters are everybody's favourite, here's the EASIEST recipe!
Banana fritters are the favourite snack of most of the people. Find out the most delicious recipe here.
- Banana Fritters or Banana Bhaji is apt South Indian recipe for snack time.
- It is best eaten with tea or coffee, which makes people love the combo.
- All you need is few ingredients including raw banana, besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, baking soda, salt and water to make Banana Bhaji at home.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Banana Fritters or Banana Bhaji is apt South Indian recipe for snack time. It is best eaten with tea or coffee, which makes people love the combo. All you need is few ingredients including raw banana, besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, baking soda, salt and water to make Banana Bhaji at home. You can either use mustard oil or even coconut oil as per your taste to add flavours to the dish.
It offers you flavours that are unique and pleasant to the taste buds. Try this yummy banana snack at home and let us know whether you like the recipe or not.
Ingredients
1 large green unripe bananas
2 tablespoon rice flour
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
salt as required
1 cup mustard oil
3/4 cup gram flour (besan)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
1/4 cup water
How to prepare Banana fritters
- Take the raw banana and peel it. Cut it into long and thin slices.
- Soak it in water for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, add besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, salt and turmeric along with water. Add baking soda. Make the battle fluffy.
- Now, pat dry the banana slices and dip them in the besan batter.
- Take a kadhai and pour oil into it. Heat it on high flame. Once the oil is heatd, turn the flame to medium.
- Gently drop the banana slices in hot oil. Deep fry for 3-4 minutes until they are golden in colour.
- Take them out and serve hot after few minutes with chutney of your choice and serve.
Live Tv
More Stories