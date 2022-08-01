New Delhi: Lack of red blood cells in the body has become common due to direct diet and changing lifestyles. If this deficiency is not met in time, then it can cause problems in the future.

Pomegranate, grapes, apple and beetroot, all these fruits help in increasing the blood in one's body. You can avoid the problem of anemia by adding these fruits to the diet. By consuming these, blood starts increasing rapidly in the body.

What is anemia?

Iron is essential for keeping the body healthy and fit. It makes red blood cells in the body. These cells are responsible for making hemoglobin in the body. Hemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs and carries it to the blood. Due to low hemoglobin, there is a lack of oxygen in the body. Due to this, weakness and fatigue occur and this condition is called anemia.

Symptoms of anemia

There are some such symptoms that indicate a lack of red blood cells in the body. These include weakness, dizziness, insomnia, tiredness. Apart from this, you can also detect hemoglobin deficiency through a blood test. If the body is showing yellowness and dark circles are forming under the eyes, then it indicates a lack of oxygen-rich blood in the body and you may have anemia.

Fruits that help in increasing blood in the body:

Pomegranate

To cure anemia, you should consume pomegranate at least once a day. Pomegranate is also rich in iron, which is an essential element for making blood. There is no deficiency of hemoglobin in the body by eating it.

Grapes

You should consume grapes when in season almost every day. People who have weak eyes should also include grapes in their diet. Iron deficiency can be fulfilled by the consumption of grapes.

Apple

Apple also removes the lack of red blood cells in the body, it is very beneficial in anemia. If one apple is eaten daily, then it keeps away many problems in the body.

Beetroot

Beetroot is one of the best ways to increase blood in your body. Add it to your daily routine, either in salad or juice but one beetroot a day can help you fight anemia.

Disclaimer- Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy, timeliness and genuineness of the information given in the news. You are kindly requested to consult your doctor before trying any remedy. Our purpose is to just provide you with information.