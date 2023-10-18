Celebrate Festive Season With Flavorful Recipes: Sagodana Khichdi To Kacche Kele Or Khajur Ke Kebab- Full Recipe Inside

This festive season, savor the festivities with special treats that won't spike your blood sugar. Try the flavorful Sagodana Khichdi, a gluten-free delight made from tapioca pearls and veggies. For a sweeter taste, relish Kacche Kele Or Khajur Ke Kebab, blending raw bananas and dates—a wholesome, sugar-free choice. Enjoy the celebrations with these delicious, diabetes-friendly recipes!

Sagodana Khichdi

A flavorful recipe made with tapioca pearls, spiced to perfection. Sautéed with veggies, it's a gluten-free delight by executive Sous Chef, Arun Thakur, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is ideal for a wholesome, diabetic-friendly meal during the festive season.

Ingredients:

- 350gms Sago

- 75gms Ghee

- 5gms Cumin seeds

- 5nos Green chilly chop

- 5gms Curry leaves

- 75gms Roasted peanuts

- 100gms Potato

- Salt to taste

- 5gms Sugar

- 2no Lemon wedge

- 10gms Fresh coriander

Method of Preparation:

- Wash Sagodana two to three times, soak for 6 hours, and then drain it for 30 minutes till the sago gets dry. Roast peanuts and grind coarsely.

- Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, curry leaves, and chop green chilies. When the cumin seeds crackle, add the sliced potatoes and cook till the potatoes are done nicely. Add sago seeds and crushed peanuts and sauté it for four to five minutes on medium heat.

- Add salt, sugar, and lemon juice to it and mix well. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with chopped fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Kacche Kele Or Khajur Ke Kebeb

Delicious kebabs blending raw bananas and dates. A healthy, sugar-free alternative, packed with nutrients and flavor by Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort so you can enjoy the festivities guilt-free with these diabetic-friendly kebabs!

Ingredients:

- 3 large raw banana, boiled and peeled

- 20 grams khajur chopped

- 3 tbsp rajgira atta

- 1 tsp carom seeds powder

- 1 tsp cumin powder

- 3-4 green chilies, finely chopped

- ½ inch ginger, finely chopped

- 1 tsp chaat masala, optional

- Sendha namak , to taste

- Coriander, chopped

Method of Preparation:

- Pressure cook the raw bananas. Peel and mash them.

- Combine mashed banana & chopped khajur, rajgira atta, powdered carom seeds, cumin powder, green chilies, ginger, chat masala, chopped coriander and salt. Mix well.

- Divide the mixture in to equal portions. Grease hands with ghee and roll each one on tikki and shape it.

- Heat ghee in a pan on medium high flame. Shallow fry the kebab from both the sides.

- Serve hot with yogurt and mint chutney.