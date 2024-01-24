Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day With Quick And Easy Recipes By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

New Delhi: Peanut butter is not just a healthy spread; it's a versatile ingredient that seamlessly blends into your everyday sweet and savory recipes. When you have a Peanut Butter without any refined sugar but sweetened with jaggery, it transforms into more than just a delicious spread—it becomes a wholesome and nutritious blend that can be a delightful part of a healthy diet.

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or a savory meal, these curated recipes will showcase the endless possibilities of this delectable ingredient, making every bite a celebration of flavor and convenience.

Here are some tasty recipes to celebrate the day that use peanut butter in easy and fun ways. These dishes are perfect for busy evenings when you want good food without stress. The recipes are not just delicious; they make cooking a breeze, saving you time in the kitchen. From sweet treats to savory meals, these recipes show that making yummy food can be simple and enjoyable, even on busy weeknights.

Here are a few easy peanut butter-based recipes you can try:

1. Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

• 2 whole Bananas, sliced and frozen

• 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup of Milk

• 2 tablespoons of natural unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 tablespoon of Peanut Butter with Real Chocolate

• 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

• Granola or Chia seeds for garnishing

Method:

• Peel and slice two whole bananas, then put them on a sheet of wax paper. Freeze the bananas for approximately an hour or until they are frozen.

• Blend 2 sliced and frozen bananas, 1/2 cup of Greek yoghurt, 1/2 cup of milk, 2 teaspoons of natural unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 spoonful of chocolate peanut butter, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a blender.

• Blend until smooth and ingredients are mixed well, you keep adding milk until the desired consistency is achieved

• Serve it in a bowl and garnish with sliced bananas, granola, chia seeds, and a drizzle of Chocolate Peanut Butter

2. Creamy Peanut Butter Udon Noodles

Ingredients:

• 250 grams of Udon noodles or any noodles of your choice

• ½ cup Veg Broth

• 3 tablespoons Soy Sauce

• 3 tablespoons Peanut Butter

• 1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh Ginger

• 1 ½ tablespoons Honey

• 3 cloves Garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons hot Chili paste (Optional)

• ¼ cup chopped Green Onions

• ¼ cup chopped Peanuts

Method:

• Boil a large pot of water with a pinch of salt in it. Cook the Udon noodles for 10 to 12 minutes in boiling water, keep stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender yet firm to bite.

• Drain the noodles once it is cooked perfectly

• Now, add vegetable broth, soy sauce, peanut butter, ginger, honey, garlic, and chili paste in a saucepan.

• Cook and stir them over medium heat until the peanut butter melts and the sauce is cooked for the noodles to be added.

• Add drained noodles to peanut butter sauce; toss to coat the noodles properly.

• Serve the creamy peanut butter udon noodles hot on a plate and garnish with green onions and peanuts.

3. Grilled Cheese and Peanut Butter Sandwich

Ingredients:

• 2 slices bread

• 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

• 1 slice Cheddar cheese/ Or Slice Cheese

• 2 teaspoons butter

Method:

• Heat a skillet over medium heat.

• Spread peanut butter on one slice of bread.

• Place a slice of cheese over the peanut butter.

• Top with the remaining slice of bread.

• Spread butter on the outer sides of the sandwich.

• Place the prepared sandwich in the hot skillet.

• Fry on each side until golden brown and the cheese is melted, approximately 3 to 5 minutes.

National Peanut Butter Day goes beyond just celebrating this nutty spread; it's a chance to dive into its versatility with its quick and easy recipes. Whether you're a food lover or someone seeking simple dishes, these peanut butter-infused delights are bound to enhance your dining experience. Indulge in the rich flavors and textures that transform every dish into a delightful and healthier treat.