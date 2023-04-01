Check Out These 8 Luxury Properties For A Lavish Yet Pocket-Friendly Destination Wedding

New Delhi: We all dream of a perfect wedding, with a fantastic person with our families around in stunning attires and a super gorgeous location. Now, the concept of booking 4 different banquets for 4 functions has taken the back seat as everybody is going for a comfortable destination where all the functions can be conducted under one roof with our favourite people around and that too in a super filmy way. But, the biggest question is where?

Property choices for destination weddings in India, you are spoilt for it. Whether you're looking for a palace wedding, a relaxed nuptial by the beach, or an intimate wedding tucked away in nature, Indian destinations have something for everyone.

Destination weddings are often too costly as there's a lot but one thing that can be cut a little short at the expense of the hotel, the property that you are to conduct your wedding. Here, we have a list of Hotels you can consider for your dreamy destination wedding with gorgeous interiors, amazing hospitality and good rates.

The Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort and Spa

Renowned for its pristine and stunning ambiance, luxury accommodations amidst the haven of nature, and excellent hospitality, The Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort and Spa is a majestic tribute to the deep-rooted culture and heritage of Marwar. The resort, designed by one of the most celebrated architects of India is spread across an expanse of 28 acres and takes pride in 80 luxuriously designed rooms and 8 grand suites which seamlessly blend the vintage beauty of Marwar culture and colonial royalty with modern conveniences.

Regenta Suites, Gurugram

Regenta Suites Gurugram is centrally located in the heart of Gurugram's new IT and ancillary district, Sohna road. Our great location offers easy accessibility to the business district and City center. The hotel has one of the largest Roof Top Swimming pool which can cater to up to 250 people gatherings.

Rajasthali Resort and Spa

A unique blend of tradition and dynamism! Burrowed against the picturesque milieu of the Aravallis Hills, the Rajasthali Resort & Spa is an astounding amalgamation of culture and princely traditions of Rajasthan and modern hospitality. Built-in Rajasthali resort and Spa has always been an appropriate example of tasteful luxury for its guests. The property has amazing offers and spacious banquets and this is what you must consider for the destination wedding.

Crowne Plaza, Gurugram

Deluxe suite with each and every amenity that you would require, a beautiful welcoming surprise, couple's spa with an aromatic vibe and jacuzzi, wellness center and yummy bites at the two restaurants. The property has huge banquet halls that are perfect for all your wedding shenanigans. Also, the pool area makes amazing space for a classy cocktail party.

Diggi Palace

The resplendent Diggi palace was built by Shri Thakur Saheb Pratap Singh Ji Diggi of the then-ruling family of the Diggi principality in 1860. Situated in the heart of the city on 18 acres of land amidst an array of fresco-painted 'Deodis' (doorways), 'durbars' (banquet halls), 'Havelis' (palace wings) and lush green gardens; the Diggi palace is a tranquil haven offering luxury and hospitality that is pure and unpretentious.

Neemrana Fort, Jaipur

A 15th-century heritage hotel, Neemrana Fort Palace is located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The medieval palace is one of the most sought-after locations for a destination wedding. Perched on the picturesque Aravalli Range, it includes multiple royal courtyards that are an excellent choice for a royal wedding.

The Leela Palace, Jaipur

Embark on a special journey and experience the history, culture and incredible energy of the Pink City from the uber-luxurious comfort of this modern palace. Explore the majestic splendor of Rajputana heritage at this landmark structure as it uses traditional thikri craft, inlaid mirrors, Shekhawati paintings and silver foiled domes in its decor.

Fortune Inn, Noida

The fancy hotel with a very humble staff takes care of all the business and private needs of their guests. The rooms are spacious and have amazing views. Even the wardrobes are so comfy that you will wanna stay at least one day more. They have banquet halls that are perfect for all your functions, from cocktail to wedding receptions.