Chef Rupal Parab's Dishes are a Piquant Affair of Amazing Flavours

Who isn't a foodie? A person following the diet too will hog on lip-smacking platters if given the chance. And to satisfy your appetite for delectable dishes, chefs like Bhiva Rajan Parab, better known as Rupal Parab, work their fingers to the bone and use all their expertise to curate some of the best food items. His finesses in the culinary arts are unparalleled and one of a kind.



If you have already tasted a few of the delectable dishes cooked by this ace chef, you are surely curious about his recipe. He is meticulous with his recipes and also a little bit secretive. His dishes are a celebration of diversity in flavours, textures, and ingredients. Chef Rupal Parab often takes to Instagram to share his new experiments.



The chef's Strawberry Spaghetti with Pistachio Sauce and Pistachio Mousse Cake make it a perfect dessert item. But if you want the best then try his Lemon Tart with Baked Lemon Yogurt and Cookie Crumbles. It is a winning combination of a creamy and delicately crisp biscuit base with an intense flavour of sour lemon. And then, chef Rupal's signature Lotus Mousse Cake is to die for. The thick, creamy texture topped with berries will relish your taste buds like nothing else.



For all those who fancy some spicy flavours, he prepares mouth-watering dishes. Whether it is Octopus Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing or Sundried Spaghetti with Green peas Sauce; whether it is Heard Coated Grilled Fish with Lemon Foam and Garlic Sauce or Lobster & Watermelon Salad, chef Rupal keeps surprising us with new combinations, savour profiles, techniques, and methods that push into unexplored territory.



His dishes aren’t just eye candy; they are also soul food. This young chef doesn't hesitate to be experimental! Seeing his proficiency, he has also made it to the list of Asia's Top 10 Chefs, Top 10 Youngest Executive Chefs, Top Most 500 Influential People 2020, etc. Rupal Parab is now wanting to join cooking shows. He has worked at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, at Delizia in Qatar, and is currently employed at GKM Hospitality in New Zealand. We hope that he keeps delighting us with his scrumptious dishes.