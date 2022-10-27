Chhath Puja 2022: 5 easy traditional recipes

New Delhi: Chhath Puja 2022 celebrations are around the corner and preparations are on full swing. Women observing fast on Chhath Puja days offer prayers to the Sun God and are supposed to wake up early to pray. They offer water and flowers to Lord Surya and observe fast for the health of their children. For the offering, dishes like laddu, thekua, and kheer are prepared. Thus, we have brought you the list of a few traditional food items that can be prepared at home to celebrate the festival of Chhath!

5 Easy Traditional Recipes For Chhath Puja 2022:

1. Thekua

Thekua is the most popular offering prepared during Chhath Puja. It is dry sweet prepared using wheat flour, dry coconut, chasni (melted sugar), and ghee. It is mostly prepared on the second day of Chhath Puja to offer to Sun God.

2. Kaddu Bhaat

This is a popular sabzi in Chhath. Kaddu/Lauki(Bottle Gourd) with sendha namak is cooked in ghee and is paired with fried poori or rice.

3. Hara Chana

Hara chana (or green chana) is just another dish relished in the state of Bihar which you'll find in most of the Chhath-special thali. Green chana is soaked in water overnight. Next day, it is prepared in ghee along with some green chillies and cumin seeds.

4. Rasiyaw (Rice Kheer) with Puri/Roti (Chapati)

Rasiyaw is basically rice kheer jaggery (or gur) is used instead of sugar while preparing the dish. It is just another regular kheer with rice, water, and milk. This dessert is all you need your Chhath puja meal. It is offered to Surya Devta before and is best paired with Dal Puri/Puri/Roti for self consumption.

5. Kasar Ke Laddu

Apart from thekua and rice kheer, another sweet which is prepared during Chhath puja is Kasar ke Laddu. It is very easy to make and ready in a few minutes. The recipe is prepared using few ingredients like powdered rice, jaggery powder, ghee, and fennel. Kasar ke Laddu is made on the day of Sandhya Arghya.