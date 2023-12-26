As the holiday cheer fades the last crumbs of Christmas cakes might have disappeared over night, fear not! Renew the spirit by crafting delectable homemade treats, infusing post-holiday days with the sweetness of tradition. Embrace the post-festive spirit by whipping up your own delicious cakes at home.

Plum Torte

Recipe by Executive Chef, Santosh Yadav at THE Park Indore.

150 gm Unsalted Butter

120 gm Confectionery sugar

7 Eggs

5 ml Vanilla Essence

150 gm Melted Dark Chocolate

2 gm Salt

120 gm Castor Sugar

160 gm All purpose Flour

2 gm Cinnamon Powder

5 gm Green Cardamom Powder

2 gm Black Cardamom

2 gm Mace Powder

2 gm Star Anise Powder

60 ml Rum

100 ml Orange juice\

100 gm Mix Dry fruits ( soaked in rum and juice)

Filling

150 gm Fresh Apricot

75 gm Sugar grain 200 ml Water (for boiling)

Frosting

200 ml Fresh Cream

30 gm Butter

300 gm Dark Chocolate

30 ml Rum

Method -

Sponge

1. To make sponge mix unsalted butter and confectionary sugar, let it rest for 5 min.

2. Separate egg yolk and egg white. Start mixing egg yolk to butter and sugar mix one by one.

3. Add vanilla essence. Separately melt dark chocolate; let it cool and then mix slowly with butter mix.

4. Take separate bowl – add egg white and salt whisking slowly till a mixture starts forming. Add castor sugar and whip vigorously. Add flour slowly.

5. Take the first butter mixture and then add the white mix in it, folding slowly. Add spices and chopped soaked nuts at this stage.

6. Put this batter in baking tray or mould and bake at 180 degree Celsius for 40 minutes.

Filling:

1. Cook water sugar and apricot till mushy and jam like consistency.

2. Layer this apricot filling in between sponge.

Icing:

1. Cook on double boiler a mix of fresh cream, butter and dark chocolate. Now add rum.

2. Apply this frosting on top of cake.

In the spirit of embracing the season's joy, recipe chefs and experts at Godrej Appliances have curated a healthy and scrumptious millets-based recipes like Millets Plum Cake, Millets Gingerbread Cookies, and Millets & Oats Dry Fruit Cake.

Millet Plum Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup Oil

1 cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup Sieved Ragi flour

½ cup Sieved Jowar flour

¼ cup Cocoa powder

¼ cup Orange Juice

Orange juice/ Alcohol(optional) Soaked mix of dry fruits (prunes, apricots, walnuts, cranberries, cashews, almonds, black & green raisins)

1 ½ tsp Powdered Mixed spices (Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove & black paper)

1/2 tsp Baking powder

A pinch of Salt

½ tsp Vanilla essence

Milk as required

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Add oil, and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl mix well, and add ragi, jowar, cocoa powder, orange juice, mixed spices, baking powder, salt, vanilla essence, and milk. Combine everything and mix until you see lumps in the batter.

Step 2: Now, add the orange juice-soaked dry fruits to the batter and combine properly.

Step 3: Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe bowl, select micro mode, set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to bake the cake. Once the cake is ready, top it up with your favourite toppings and enjoy this nutritious Plum cake with the goodness of millet.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes

Gingerbread Millet Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup Sieved Ragi flour

½ cup Sieved Jowar flour

1 cup Melted Butter

¾ cup Powdered Sugar

½ cup Powdered Oats

1 tsp Ginger Powder

½ tsp Cinnamon Powder

½ tsp Baking Powder

A pinch of Clove Powder

A pinch of Nutmeg Powder

A pinch of Salt

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add butter, and sugar, mix well, and add ragi, jawar, Oats, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, clove powder, nutmeg powder, and salt. Mix well, and make a nice dough.

Step 2: Cut the cookies into your favourite Christmas-themed cookie cutter shapes.

Step 3: Place all the cookies on a crusty plate, arrange it on the grill mesh rack, and keep it in the oven.

Step 4: Select convection mode at 170°c temperature, set time for 10 minutes and press start to bake the cookies. Once baked, let the cookies cool down completely. Decorate your freshly baked Christmas Gingerbread cookies with icing or any toppings of your choice and enjoy.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

Ragi & Oats Dry Fruit Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup Roasted Ragi flour

½ tsp Baking powder

½ tsp Baking soda

2 tbsp Melted butter

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup Roasted Oats

2 tbsp Roasted Pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp Roasted Watermelon seeds

1 cup Seedless Dates

½ cup Milk

½ cup Roasted & Chopped Cashew nuts

½ cup Roasted & Chopped Almonds

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Take a mixer jar and add dates, ¼ cup of milk, and blend it into a paste.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, add melted butter, and sugar, and mix well.

Step 3: Add ragi flour, dates paste, baking powder, soda, remaining ¼ cup of milk, and add all other remaining ingredients, mix it, and make a smooth batter.

Step 4: Take a microwave oven-safe lightly greased bowl pour the cake batter in it and set it.

Step 5: Now place the bowl in the oven, select micro mode, set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to bake the cake. Top up the freshly baked cake with dry fruits or toppings of your choice, cut into pieces and dig in.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes