Craving Holi Delicacies? Keep The Festive Spirit Alive With 4 Scrumptious Sweet Recipes To Enjoy All Year

If you miss the colourful flavours of Holi, revel in the sweetness of gujiya and other festive delicacies. A must-have is gujiya, a traditional sweet dumpling stuffed with dry fruits and khoya, barfi, a delicious cake, and thandai, a cooling spiced milk beverage, are other options. These food choices are about more than just flavour; they're about celebration and nostalgia. So, gather your loved ones, cook these delicacies, and celebrate the joyful and flavours of Holi all year long!

Baked Gujiya Recipe

Recipe by Executive Chef Narasinh Kamath, Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim

For outer covering

3/4 cup Bajara flour

3/4cup Jowar flour

1/3 cup Ghee

1/3 cup water

A pinch of salt

For filling

1/2 cup fine semolina(suji)

½ cup Ragi flour

1 cup dry dates powder

¼ ghee(clarified butter)

2 tbs grated coconut or desiccated coconut

2 tbs milk powder

2 tbs almonds chopped

2 tbs cashew chopped

2 tbsp raisins

1 tbs pistachio chopped

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl mix the flour salt, and ghee and mix it with your hands until it resembles a bread crumb-like texture.

2. Now add water a little at a time and mix the dough until it just comes together. Do not knead the dough, just need to combine it till it comes together.

3. Cover and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

4. For the filling heat a pan and add Ghee to it. Once the ghee melts add raisins to it. As soon as it puffs take the raisins out and keep aside.

5. Add semolina in the same ghee and roast it on medium heat until it gives a nice aroma and slight colour changes.

6. Add coconut and other dry fruits and roast for a minute.

7. Switch off the flame add dates powder, and raisins and let the mixture cool.

8. Now take a small ball out of the dough and roll it to a small circle approximately 4 inches in diameter.

9. Put 2 tablespoons of filling on one side of the circle apply water on the sides and fold it into half making half-circle-shaped dumplings.

10. Shape all the gujiyas similarly and arrange them in a baking tray lined with baking paper.

11. Brush some melted ghee on top and bake it in a preheated oven at 175 degrees for 15-20 mins or until golden brown.

12. For garnish apply some honey on top and stick some chopped pistachios.

Khajur Oats Barfi (Sugar-Free)

Recipe by Chef Shiva Kumar, Executive Chef at The Deltin, Daman.

Ingredients

1 Cup Pitted Dates (Khajur)

1 Cup Rolled Oats

1/4 Cup Chopped Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, and Pistachios)

1/4 Cup Desiccated Coconut

2 Tablespoons Ghee (Clarified Butter)

1/2 Teaspoon Cardamom Powder

A Pinch of Salt

Instructions:

1. Prepare the ingredients: roughly chop the pitted dates and nuts if they’re not already chopped.

2. Dry roast the oats: In a pan, dry roast the rolled oats over medium heat until they turn slightly golden brown and aromatic. Make sure to stir continuously to prevent burning. Once roasted, set them aside to cool.

3. Blend the dates: In a food processor or blender, blend the chopped dates until they form a smooth paste. If the dates are too dry, you can soak them in warm water for 10-15 minutes before blending.

4. Prepare the barfi mixture: Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the blended date paste to the pan and cook it on low heat for about 5 minutes, stirring continuously.

5. Add oats and nuts: Once the date paste becomes soft and starts to leave the sides of the pan, add the roasted oats, chopped nuts, desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix everything well until the ingredients are evenly distributed.

6. Shape the barfi: Transfer the mixture to a greased plate or tray. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon to spread and flatten the mixture. You can also use a rolling pin to smooth out the surface.

7. Let it set: Allow the mixture to cool down and set for about 1-2 hours at room temperature. Once set, cut it into square or diamond-shaped pieces using a sharp knife.

Pista Sandesh

Recipe by Chef Meghna, American Pistachio Growers

Ingredients

3.5 oz Pistachios blanched

5-6 Cardamom pods

1 cup Cottage cheese (paneer)

1/4 cup Condensed milk

1 tbsp Ghee (clarified butter)

Rose petals as desired for garnish

Edible gold leaf as desired for garnish

Instructions:

1. Remove the seeds from the cardamom pods. In a blender, combine the Pistachios and the cardamom seeds and process until a paste-like consistency is achieved.

2. In a skillet combine paste, cottage cheese, and condensed milk.

3. Heat mixture over low heat while stirring continuously until mixture is well combined and loosens from the bottom of the skillet.

4. Add one tablespoon of ghee/clarified butter and mix until combined. Place mixture into a well-greased baking tray and refrigerate until set.

5. Garnish with chopped blanched pistachios, rose petals, and edible gold leaf. Cut, and serve.

Multi Millet Gujiya

Recipe by Chef Navneet Singh, Executive Chef, ITC Rajputana.

Ingredients:

For Gujiya Pastry:

½ cup Multi millet Flour

1/4 cup Oats

1 cup Maida

2 tbsp Ghee

For Filling:

¼ cup Grated Coconut

¼ cup Khoya

12 Almonds

12 Cashews

1 tbsp Raisins

8 Pitted Dates

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp Sugar

For Sugar Syrup:

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Water

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine Multi millet flour, oats flour, maida, and ghee to make a tight dough.

2. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the filling by coarsely crushing almonds, cashews, raisins, and dates in a blender.

4. In a pan, heat ghee and add grated coconut and the dry fruit mixture. Sauté until the dates soften.

5. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool down. Then, add cardamom powder.

6. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin and place a spoonful of the filling on one side.

7. Fold the dough in half to create a pocket and seal the edges by folding them.

8. Fry the gujiyas on medium heat until golden brown, then dip them in the sugar syrup.

9. Remove from the syrup and serve warm.

Thandai Gujiya

Recipe by Chef Shiva Kumar, Executive Chef at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients:

For Thandai Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup almonds

1/4 cup cashews

2 tablespoons melon seeds

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon cardamom seeds

1/2 teaspoon saffron strands

1/2 teaspoon rose water

For Gujiya Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Water, as needed

For Gujiya Filling:

1 cup khoya (milk solids)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons chopped mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

2 tablespoons golden raisins

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

Making Thandai Syrup:

1. In a small pan, dry roast almonds, cashews, melon seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, whole black peppercorns, and cardamom seeds until fragrant. Let them cool.

2. Grind the roasted ingredients along with saffron strands into a fine powder.

3. In a saucepan, combine water and sugar. Heat over medium flame until the sugar dissolves completely.

4. Add the ground powder to the sugar syrup and simmer for 5-7 minutes until it slightly thickens.

5. Remove from heat and let it cool down. Stir in rose water. Thandai syrup is ready.

Making Gujiya Dough:

6. In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour and ghee. Rub the mixture between your palms until it resembles breadcrumbs.

7. Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Making Gujiya Filling:

In a bowl, mix khoya, powdered sugar, chopped mixed nuts, golden raisins, and cardamom powder until well combined.

Assembling Gujiya:

1. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls. Roll out each ball into a small circle.

2. Place a spoonful of the khoya filling in the centre of each circle.

3. Fold the circle into a half-moon shape and press the edges to seal. You can use a fork to crimp the edges for decoration.

4. Heat ghee in a deep pan for frying.

5. Once the ghee is hot, carefully place the gujiyas in it and fry on low-medium heat until golden brown.

6. Remove from the ghee and drain excess oil on paper towels.

7. Let the gujiyas cool down slightly and then dip them into the prepared Thandai syrup.

8. Allow them to soak for a few minutes before serving.

Mawa Chilgoza Gujiyas

Recipe by Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

For the dough

2 cups- All-purpose flour / Maida

¼ tsp- Salt

6 tbsp- Ghee / Clarified butter

Water as required for kneading

For frying

Vegetable oil (as required for deep frying)

For filling

1 cup- Khoya (grated)

½ Cup - Chopped Pine Nuts ( Chilgoza )

1/8 tsp.- Cardamom powder

¼ cup- Caster sugar / White or Brown powdered sugar

For dough

Add all the ingredients mentioned ‘For the dough’ in a bowl except water, start mixing. The flour mixture will become crumbly in texture.

Now add water slowly, and knead firm dough. Keep aside, covered.

For filling

In a frying pan, sauté the grated mawa over low heat for 5-6 minutes or until it turns light brown. Keep aside, and cool completely.

Now add sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped Chilgoza to the cooled mawa. Mix well and keep aside.

For making the Gujiyas

1. Make lemon-sized balls from the dough.

2. Apply vegetable oil over a surface, and start rolling the dough balls separately.

3. Start rolling each ball to a 3.5” diameter round.

4. Add 1½ tbsp mawa mixture in the middle of the circle. Apply water by using your finger to seal the edges.

5. Now fold the pastry circle to a half-moon shape and press the edges gently to seal. You can use a pizza cutter to trim the edge. Use a fork to crimp the edges of the Gujiyas.

For Frying

1. Heat oil in a deep frying pan/kadai.

2. Start frying the Gujiyas over low-medium heat until golden in colour.

3. Take them out with a slotted spoon, and drain them on paper napkins.

4. You can consume them after frying, or serve them at room temperature, Enjoy!

5. Keep the rest of the fried Gujiyas in an airtight container at room temperature, and consume within 5 days.

Air Frying & Baking

1. Apply ghee over the Gujiyas by using a pastry brush.

2. Preheat the Air fryer to 180 degrees C for 5 minutes.

3. Grease the Air fryer basket base with vegetable oil.

4. Air fry the Gujiyas for 15 minutes, and flip them in between.

5. Take them out from the Air Fryer basket and keep them aside to cool.

6. Alternatively, you can bake the Gujiyas in a preheated OTG at the same temperature.

7. Transfer the Gujiyas to a baking paper-lined, oven-safe tray and bake them for 20-25 minutes or until they turn golden and crisp to the touch.

8. Baked Gujiyas can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature, and consumed within 10-12 days.