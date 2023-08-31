Delicacy Of South India: 6 Delicious Dosa Recipes You Must Try

Dosa, a cherished South Indian culinary gem, has captured the hearts and palates of people around the world. With its unique blend of crispiness and softness, dosa offers a delightful experience that can be customized through various types. Each dosa variety offers a unique experience, from the crispiness of the masala dosa to the lace-like elegance of the rava dosa.

These dosas not only showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine but also celebrate the skillful art of dosa-making. So, whether you're a culinary enthusiast or just seeking a delicious meal, dosas are sure to tantalize your taste buds with their extraordinary flavors and textures.

Let's embark on a culinary adventure as we delve into some popular dosa varieties and their preparation methods.



Also read: Ready-To-Eat Salad May Contain Disease-Causing Bacteria: Research

6 Delicious Dosa Recipes You Must Try

Masala Dosa

Arguably the most renowned dosa, the masala dosa is a thin, golden-brown delight that encases a spiced potato filling. To make this classic, soak rice and urad dal (black gram lentil) separately for a few hours. Grind them together into a smooth batter. Ferment the batter overnight. For the potato filling, sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and boiled, diced potatoes in oil. Spread the batter on a hot griddle, place the potato filling, fold the dosa, and cook until crispy.

Rava Dosa

Known for its instant preparation, the rava dosa is a crispy, lace-like delicacy made from semolina (rava) and rice flour. The batter is made by mixing rava, rice flour, all-purpose flour, finely chopped onions, green chilies, and cumin seeds. Add water to form a thin batter and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Pour the batter onto a hot griddle in a circular motion to form the lace-like pattern. Drizzle oil around the edges and cook until golden and crispy.

Paneer Dosa

A delightful twist to the traditional dosa, the paneer dosa features a filling of spiced cottage cheese (paneer). Prepare the dosa batter using rice and urad dal. For the paneer filling, sauté onions, tomatoes, ginger, and spices in oil, then add crumbled paneer. Spread dosa batter on the griddle, place the paneer mixture, fold, and cook until crispy.

Set Dosa

These soft, fluffy dosas are smaller in size compared to their counterparts. The batter is prepared similarly using rice and urad dal. However, the fermentation period is shorter, resulting in a slightly tangy flavor. Pour small ladles of batter on the griddle to make small dosas. Serve them in stacks for a satisfying meal.

Mysore Masala Dosa

Originating in the city of Mysore, this dosa is characterized by its red chutney spread inside the dosa. Prepare the red chutney by grinding together dried red chilies, garlic, grated coconut, roasted chana dal, and tamarind. Spread the chutney on the dosa, add the potato filling, fold, and cook until crispy.

Neer Dosa

Hailing from Karnataka, neer dosa is made from a runny rice batter. Soak rice for a few hours and blend it with grated coconut to form a thin batter. Cook the dosa on a non-stick griddle without flipping it. Neer dosa's unique texture is a result of its delicate preparation.