Destination Wedding: 4 Beautiful Places In India For A Dreamy Grand Ceremony

India offers a plethora of enchanting locales for couples seeking a dreamy destination wedding. From the majestic palaces of Udaipur to the serene beaches of Goa, the options are diverse. Udaipur, known as the 'City of Lakes,' provides a regal backdrop with its historic palaces and shimmering waters. Jaipur, the 'Pink City,' offers a blend of tradition and luxury in its opulent venues. For a coastal affair, Goa's pristine beaches and vibrant culture create a magical atmosphere.

The scenic beauty of Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayas, provides a spiritual and breathtaking setting. These four destinations promise a grand and unforgettable wedding celebration in India not only for the scenery but for its architecture as well.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur often hailed as the 'Pink City,' stands as an emblem of royal heritage and architectural magnificence in Rajasthan. The city's grand forts and palaces, surrounded by bustling markets and timeless structures, create a compelling backdrop for couples and travellers alike. Besides its architectural wonders, Jaipur thrives with cultural vitality, indigenous crafts, and lively festivals. Offering luxurious accommodations echoing the opulent lifestyle of royalty, the city attracts visitors with its historical charm and breathtaking natural vistas.

Amidst this regal city, Devi Ratn, designed by Designers Group, emerges as an idyllic luxury venue for weddings, harmonising Jaipur's heritage with modern elegance. Ar. Khozema Chitalwala, Founder and Principal Architect of Designers Group, states, “Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, its celestial storyline and intricate design promise a serene escape for couples seeking an ideal wedding destination. Beyond its grandeur, the pool area, thoughtfully designed with landscaped gardens, becomes a perfect spot for outdoor celebrations. Every detail has been curated to craft an enchanting ambience, inviting couples in a setting steeped in cultural opulence and irresistible allure.”

Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

Kumbhalgarh offers an intriguing option for couples seeking heritage and luxury for their special day. Surrounding vistas, framed by the Aravalli Range, set a captivating scene for memorable celebrations. With its charming regal atmosphere and stunning views, this destination blends a touch of history with the promise of a memorable start for a lifetime together. Within this historical backdrop rests the Raajsa Resort, an exemplification of Kumbhalgarh's allure for luxurious celebrations. Its master planning and architectural design was spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Ar. Venugopal Madduri and Ar. Vivek Bhole, this luxury hotel blends historical opulence with modern comforts, ensuring a delightful experience for wedding celebrations.

Ar. Vivek Bhole, Chairman and Managing Director at Vivek Bhole Architects Pvt. Ltd., explains, “The architecture pays homage to the region's grandeur, combining cultural heritage and contemporary luxury. Banquet halls within the resort offer a refined sense of luxury, enhanced by exquisite lighting and decor. Therefore the wedding celebrations take on an air of regality, creating cherished memories.”

Dargalim, Goa

A coastal destination on India's western shores, Goa allures travellers with its palm-fringed beaches, a rich tapestry of cultures, and vibrant energy. Known for its relaxed environment and historical depth, the place offers a captivating blend of colonial heritage and local traditions. Nestled amidst the picturesque hills and serene backwaters of Goa, Amora Vida emerges as an exquisite wedding destination, thoughtfully crafted by the Designers Group to blend modern luxury with the intrinsic beauty of its surroundings.

Ar. Khozema Chitalwala, Founder and Principal Architect of Designers Group, explains, “The resort's vibrant palette, inspired by Portugal, infuses energy into its interiors, fostering a lively atmosphere for weddings. Elements paying homage to Goa's fishing villages, such as fish replicas and pearl artistry, serve as cultural tributes, enhancing the immersive experience. With amenities like the amphitheatre and sprawling outdoor spaces, Amora Vida becomes a perfect destination for unforgettable weddings, offering a contemporary cultural experience coupled with world-class facilities— a promise of cherished memories for couples embarking on a new journey together.”

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra, a city situated along the sacred Yamuna River, weaves a story of timeless grandeur and cultural opulence. Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, the city is a symphony of ancient structures and bustling markets that whisper the tales of architecture and craftsmanship. Amidst the architectural splendours and bustling streets, stands a luxurious hotel the Taj Convention Center, an ode to Agra’s royal grandeur and an esteemed destination for grand Indian weddings. Designed by Studio B Architects, the hotel is a nod to the marvellous structure in a lavish yet modern setting.

Ar. Anil Badan, Founder and Principal Architect at Studio B Architects explains, “The hotel draws inspiration from the great Taj Mahal to create a theme with various patterns and colours. The interiors ingeniously utilise expansive marble and intricate inlay works, translating the grandeur of the architectural marvel into a modern and luxurious ambience. Beyond accommodations, the hotel boasts multiple halls designed to host pre-wedding functions, weddings, and conferences. Among these, Mansion, a remarkable pillarless hall with high ceilings stands as one of North India's largest, accommodating up to 2000 guests. For added flexibility, this grand space can be subdivided into two smaller venues, each capable of hosting between 300-900 guests”.