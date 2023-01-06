Different uses and health benefits of olive oil you didn't know about!

New Delhi: Olive oil is more than just a cooking ingredient! It might come as a surprise to those who have only used it in their favourite food recipes and/or as a healthy alternative for vegetable oils, but olive oil is much more than just a wonderful food. As a matter of fact, it was addressed as liquid gold in ancient times, owing to its numerous benefits. Extracted from olives, the fruit of olive tree, it has become a household essential all over the world. From ruling the kitchens to now taking over the cosmetic and pharmaceutical worlds, olive oil is no less than a wonder oil.

Here's a look at the few of the uses/benefits of olive oil that you may have never heard of:

1- Skincare: Using olive oil on your skin hosts a slew of benefits as it contains ingredients, which is extremely hydrating and antioxidants. It isn’t new to the beauty industry and yet not many are aware of its benefits. From moisturizing skin by reducing water loss to protecting skin cells against environmental damage, it has become an elemental part of skincare regime.

2- Massage: Olive oil is used as a common base in a lot of homemade massage treatments as it helps relieve pain and reduces stress and tension in the body. It is packed with much-needed antioxidants that also help in reducing fine lines and slowing down ageing. Massage is also a popular practice amongst grandmothers and mothers who use it on their babies for their overall development, especially with olive oil as it helps strengthen the baby's muscles as well as the bond between the mother and the child.

3- Haircare: Olive oil is a natural conditioner as it contains vitamin E that helps shine hair and makes them soft and manageable. Massaging hair before shampoo provides hair the much-required nourishment. Besides conditioning the hair, it also helps them grow and reduces irritation on the scalp.

4- Improves nail health: Olive oil can help a great deal in improving nail health due to the presence of Vitamin E in it. Regular application of olive oil on nails can make a huge difference in their appearance as it nourishes them from within and help them grow.

Olive oil has now become a popular cosmetic product besides being a healthy food ingredient and its popularity has offered consumers multiple choices of brands to choose from.

Interestingly, Figaro has also recently launched their baby care range that is categorically designed for a baby’s skin.

Olive oil is the wonder oil that is emerging as an essential part of adults’ daily life as well as children’s growing years.