Digital Creator Ahmad Hussain, Attends The Royal Iftar By Emirates Golf Club

His super hilarious reels have left no person uncaptivated who hasn't come across his page. Speaking of Iftar at Emirates Golf Club, the influencer gave us a sneak peak of the same. 

May 08, 2023

The holy month of Ramzan sees multiple Iftar evenings hosted by various dignitaries and brands of high standing from all across the world. Similarly, Dubai's Emirates Golf Club, too, hosted a royal Iftar, and guess who was invited to the spectacular eve with other luminaries? Our one and only comic content creator, Ahmad Husaain! 
 

Speaking of Iftar at Emirates Golf Club, the influencer gave us a sneak peak of the same. He posted a reel featuring the beautiful decoration, the heavenly food range, and the excellent service. In the caption, he mentioned the details about the Iftar, including the prices. 
 
Sharing his experience, Ahmad Hussain says, "It was truly wonderful to have such an amazing Iftar. I can't thank Emirates Golf Club enough for inviting me and introducing me to this one-of-a-kind experience. From the taste of the food to their service and ambiance, everything was beyond excellence. Emirates always knows how to leave us in utter astonishment. I'm looking forward to more such experiences." 
 
Not only at Emirates, but this Ramzan, Ahmad Hussain has attended the Iftar at Raffles Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Address Greek Creek Harbour, the Legends Tent in Palm Island, the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, and more. 
 
Ahmad Hussain is a Dubai-based influencer who has left no stone unturned in entertaining people with his sense of humour. By the dint of his hilarious reels and a few lifestyle videos, the influencer has amassed more than 100k followers on Instagram and is super active on other social media platforms. Many of his reels have even amassed more than one million views. We hope he keeps creating such impressive content.

