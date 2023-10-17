Divine Vrat Dishes: From 'Kuttu Ki Puri' To 'Pineapple Halwa' Indulge In Navratri Delights

As the joyous festival of Navratri approaches, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini is proud to unveil a range of scrumptious Navratri-special dishes crafted by our talented chef, Devender Vats. We invite guests to embark on a culinary journey filled with traditional Flavors and heavenly delights.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu Ki Puri, made from the finest ingredients, is a Navratri favourite. Here's how our chefs prepare it:

Ingredients:

- 240 Gm Kuttu Ka Atta

- 125 Gms Potatoes (Peeled and Mashed Smooth), Boiled

- 1 Tsp SendhaNamak (Rock Salt)

- Water (To Knead)

- Ghee (To Deep Fry)

- Dry Flour (For Dusting)

Method:

1. Mix Atta, Potatoes, and Salt together and knead into a stiff dough, with water. Cover and leave to rest for at least 30 minutes.

2. Break the dough into 10-12 pieces, shape each into round, smooth balls, smearing your hands with some ghee if it sticks.

3. Take a ball, roll it into a thin round using a rolling pin. Roll all the balls and keep ready for frying.

4. Heat the ghee in a 'Kadahi' or frying pan, and when a small piece of dough comes up at once, put the rolled 'Puri' into the oil.

5. Press gently with a slotted spoon in the center, so that it puffs up. Turn it over and fry until a little darker on both sides.

6. Remove from the fat with the slotted spoon, drain, and place on an absorbent paper before transferring it to a serving dish.

Vrat- Kaddu Ki Subzi

Ingredients:

- 10 Curry Leaves

- 500 Gms Red Pumpkin (Peeled and Diced into 4cm Cubes)

- 1 Cinnamon Stick

- 2 Green Chillies, Slit Lengthways

- 1/4 Tsp Fenugreek Seeds

- 1/4 Tsp Turmeric Powder

- To Taste Salt

- 1/2 Tsp Red Chilli Powder

- 1 Tsp Mustard Seeds

- 6 Black Peppercorns

- 3 Tbsp Grated Coconut

- 200 Ml Coconut Milk

- 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

Method:

1. In a pot, combine the diced pumpkin with a cinnamon stick, green chillies, five curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, salt, red chili powder, and 400ml of water.

2. Bring the mixture to a boil, then let it simmer uncovered for 12–15 minutes until the pumpkin becomes tender but not mushy. It should be soft enough to pierce with the tip of a knife without falling apart.

3. While the pumpkin is cooking, use a blender or food processor to blend together mustard seeds, peppercorns, and two tablespoons of grated coconut with the coconut milk.

4. Pour this coconut milk mixture into the pot with the boiled pumpkin and let it simmer for a few minutes until the gravy thickens slightly. Taste for salt and then turn off the heat.

5. In a separate small frying pan, heat the oil until it starts to smoke. Add the remaining curry leaves and, after about 30 seconds, add the remaining grated coconut. Fry until it becomes crisp and golden in color. Sprinkle this mixture on top of your curry as a garnish.

Kuttu Atta Ki Kadi

Ingredients:

- Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour) 1/2 Bowl

- Curd 200gm

- SendhaNamak 1tsp

- Jeera (Cumin Seed) 1tsp

- Black Pepper Powder 1/2 Tsp

- Green Chilly 2-3 (According to taste), chopped

- Ginger 1/2 inch, chopped

- Coriander for garnishing

- Desi Ghee 2tsp

- Small Size Potatoes, chopped for pakodi

- Water 1-2 Glasses

Method:

1. Begin by whisking the curd and thoroughly blending in the kuttu flour until you achieve a smooth, lump-free mixture. Set this mixture aside.

2. Prepare your ingredients and have them ready for use.

3. Heat a pan and add desi ghee, then introduce cumin seeds, green chilies, and ginger. Sauté this mixture for approximately two minutes.

4. Next, add the chopped potatoes along with half a cup of water, followed by salt and black pepper powder. Cook for a few moments until the potatoes begin to soften.

5. Now, incorporate the buttermilk and kuttu flour mixture into the pan. Cook this on low heat for about 8-10 minutes, ensuring you stir it regularly.

6. Serve this delectable dish with Sama rice and Kuttu Puri for a delightful meal.

Pineapple Halwa

Ingredients:

- Pineapple in small cubes 1 N.

- Mawa 200 Gm

- Sugar 200 Grm

- Saffron 1 Gm

- Ghee 1 Cup

- Dry Fruits 50 Gm

Method:

1. Start by heating ghee in a pan.

2. Add small cubes of pineapple and sauté them for 5 to 7 minutes.

3. Then, add sugar, mawa, cashews, and raisins to the pan.

4. Finish by garnishing the halwa with sliced dry fruits.