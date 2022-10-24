Diwali 2022: Easy recipes to make at home after a tiresome celebration

Diwali 2022: Diwali is an occasion when calorie count is ignored and variety of foods and recipes are relished with the loved ones. It is a great time to enjoy with your family and eat whatever you want. For those, who are hustling between home and work during the festive season and do not have time to indulge in cooking for hours, here are some simple quick-fix recipes that are easy, tasty and will please everyone.

Ragi bites

Ragi bites constitutes a healthy balance of calcium, protein, iron, and fiber. Neither refined wheat flour nor trans fats are utilized during the preparation of the snack. It is also very convenient to cook.



Roasted Poha Chivda

Poha chivda is yet another traditional Diwali dish made with minimal oil. It is a light snack that can be enjoyed during Diwali festivities. It's prepared using cashews, peanuts, and a few other healthy crunchy ingredients.

Fruit & Yogurts toast

Spead Greek yogurt or hung curd on small toasts and top it with finely chopped fruit. Garnish with rosemary or even finely chopped parsley. You can also add chopped apples, pineapple, or even grapes.

Dhokla

Dhokla, a fluffy and soft Gujarati snack which is delicious and is enjoyed on all occasions. Prepare a flavourful besan batter and then steam it. Serve them with a tadka made of whole green chillies, and mustard seeds and garnish with dhaniya.

Baked Chakali

Chakali is the traditional Diwali snack to which we can add a healthy twist by not deep frying it. Overeating oil-fired chaklis can lead us to get acidic.