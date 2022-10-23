Diwali 2022: Last minute snack recipes to try at your home this festival

Diwali recipes 2022: Diwali is here and the festive enthusiasm is at the peak. This much-awaited festival is all about diyas, twinkling lights, sweets, delicious snacks and many other things. ‘Festival of Lights,' will be celebrated on October 24 this year. While bringing out our best fashion ideas, people also crave for yummy Diwali recipes. Nothing compares serving your family and friends yummy home-cooked food. Thus, here we are to help you out.

Here are few last minute snack recipes for you to bring in the festival with the most delicious food:

Hummus

It is very difficult for anyone to stop binging on this spicy green pea hummus, which is served with bread. Add tahini paste, olives, mustard and lemon juice.

Baby corn pakoda

Golden fried baby corn fritters when served with mint mayo and sauce becomes a mouth-watering recipe which you cannot resist yourself from eating.

Batata Vada

Take some potatoes and mash them. Coat them in a thick besan batter. Deep fry till golden. Batata vada are ready to serve.

Hara Masala Kebab

It’s always a thumbs up for Garden fresh hara masala kebab which is brilliant in both taste and health quotient.

Corn Bhel

Chinese-style corn bhel is a sweet, spicy, crunchy recipe. Fresh corn kernels, potato chunks, and sev mingled in a chutney and spices tastes delicious.

Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Vada is an Indian snack or meal that is served with spicy green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Aloo Namakpare

This recipe prepared using maida, sooji, ajwain, salt, besan and boiled potatoes is best recipe if you want to serve your guests a delicious aloo snack.