Diwali 2022 recipes: Make this unique Mirchi Vada Chaat this festival at your home
If you are looking for delicious veg snack recipes to try at your home, we have got you covered. Here is the delicious Mirchi Vada Chaat recipe to delight your taste buds this festival.
Diwali 2022: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on full swing. Such is the excitement that we are preparing our houses for the festival. We are putting up fairy lights, making beautiful rangolis and looking for recipes to prepare lavish meals.
On this auspicious festival, we invite our friends and relatives to our home. If you are looking for delicious veg snack recipes to try at your home, we have got you covered. Here is the delicious Mirchi Vada Chaat recipe to delight your taste buds this festival.
Ingredients
Bhavnagri chillies slit and seeded 6
Oil for Friing
Stuffing masala
Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed 1 cup
Red chilli powder 3/4 teaspo to sprinkle
Coriander powder 1/2 teaspoon
Roasted cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon
Garam masala powder 1/2 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Better
Gram flour 1 cup
Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon
Fruit salt 1/4 teaspoon
Ajwain ¼ tea Spoon
Chaat masala 1/4 teaspoon
Method
- Heat oil in Kadhai.
- Add ½ teaspoon chilli powder, ½ spoon coriander powder, ½ tea spoon cumin powder and ¼ tea spoon garam masala. Mix well mashed potatoes, stir a little.
- Add salt, mix again and set aside to cool.
- Fill the bhavnagri chillies with this mixture. Set aside.
- Mix together, gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, Fruit Salt (soda) and remaining red chilli powder in a bowl. Add sufficient water and whisk to make a smooth and lumpless batter of pouring consistency.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Sprinkle Chaat Masala, Sweet Chutney,and coriander chutney ,Curd and red chilli powder on top and serve warm.
