NewsDiwali
DIWALI 2022

Diwali 2022 recipes: Make this unique Mirchi Vada Chaat this festival at your home

If you are looking for delicious veg snack recipes to try at your home, we have got you covered. Here is the delicious Mirchi Vada Chaat recipe to delight your taste buds this festival.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Diwali 2022 recipes: Make this unique Mirchi Vada Chaat this festival at your home

Diwali 2022: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on full swing. Such is the excitement that we are preparing our houses for the festival. We are putting up fairy lights, making beautiful rangolis and looking for recipes to prepare lavish meals.

On this auspicious festival, we invite our friends and relatives to our home. If you are looking for delicious veg snack recipes to try at your home, we have got you covered. Here is the delicious Mirchi Vada Chaat recipe to delight your taste buds this festival.

Ingredients

Bhavnagri chillies slit and seeded 6
Oil for Friing
Stuffing masala
Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed 1 cup
Red chilli powder 3/4 teaspo to sprinkle
Coriander powder 1/2 teaspoon
Roasted cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon
Garam masala powder 1/2 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Better
Gram flour 1 cup
Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon
Fruit salt 1/4 teaspoon
Ajwain ¼ tea Spoon
Chaat masala 1/4 teaspoon

Method

  • Heat oil in Kadhai.
  • Add ½ teaspoon chilli powder,  ½ spoon coriander powder, ½ tea spoon  cumin powder and ¼ tea spoon  garam masala. Mix well  mashed potatoes, stir a little.
  • Add salt, mix again and set aside to cool.
  • Fill the bhavnagri chillies with this mixture. Set aside.
  • Mix together, gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, Fruit Salt (soda) and remaining red chilli powder in a bowl. Add sufficient water and whisk to make a smooth and lumpless batter of pouring consistency.
  • Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
  • Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
  • Sprinkle Chaat Masala, Sweet Chutney,and coriander chutney ,Curd  and red chilli powder on top and serve warm.

Live Tv

Diwali 2022RecipesrangolisChaat Recipesvada chaat recipesdiwali recipes 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles