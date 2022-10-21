Diwali 2022: Try out making this YUMMY Khajoor Ni Pattice recipe this festival!

NewsFood feature
  • The preparation for Diwali which will be observed on October 24, are in full swing.
  • Deepawali is all about sweets, desserts and dry fruit gift packs.
  • Here is the recipe of a unique recipe of Khajoor Ni Pattice which you can make at home easily.

New Delhi: The preparation for Diwali which will be observed on October 24, are in full swing. Deepawali is all about sweets, desserts and dry fruit gift packs, right? Thus, here we are sharing a unique recipe of Khajoor Ni Pattice which you can make at home easily. This tempting recipe is ideal for festivities:

Ingredients:

Covering

Boiled Aloo 500gmg

Ararot 20 gram

Green chilli 20 gram

Salt to taste

For Stuffing Masala

Khajoor chops 100 grms

Kaju chops 20 grms

Kismis chops 10 grams

Pomegranate fresh seed 10gram

Elaichi powder ½ tea spoon

Ghee 10 grms

Mawa 20 gram

Method:

  • Heat oil in Kadai and add all mixer cook slow flame and cool
  • Fill the Aloo mixer with this mixture, Set aside
  • Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
  • Dip the stuffed Pattice in the deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown.
  • Drain on absorbent paper.
  • Serve Green mint chutney

