Diwali 2022: Try out making this YUMMY Khajoor Ni Pattice recipe this festival!
This festive season, we are sharing a unique recipe of Khajoor Ni Pattice which you can make at home easily.
- The preparation for Diwali which will be observed on October 24, are in full swing.
- Deepawali is all about sweets, desserts and dry fruit gift packs.
- Here is the recipe of a unique recipe of Khajoor Ni Pattice which you can make at home easily.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The preparation for Diwali which will be observed on October 24, are in full swing. Deepawali is all about sweets, desserts and dry fruit gift packs, right? Thus, here we are sharing a unique recipe of Khajoor Ni Pattice which you can make at home easily. This tempting recipe is ideal for festivities:
Ingredients:
Covering
Boiled Aloo 500gmg
Ararot 20 gram
Green chilli 20 gram
Salt to taste
For Stuffing Masala
Khajoor chops 100 grms
Kaju chops 20 grms
Kismis chops 10 grams
Pomegranate fresh seed 10gram
Elaichi powder ½ tea spoon
Ghee 10 grms
Mawa 20 gram
Method:
- Heat oil in Kadai and add all mixer cook slow flame and cool
- Fill the Aloo mixer with this mixture, Set aside
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Dip the stuffed Pattice in the deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown.
- Drain on absorbent paper.
- Serve Green mint chutney
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion