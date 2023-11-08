Diwali 2023: 3 Mouthwatering Recipes To Satisfy Your Festive Cravings

The festive season is in full swing, bringing with it numerous gatherings and parties. Loved ones celebrating together is always welcome, but the fried food, sweets and unwanted weight gain that comes with it, is not! To help you feel as good as you look this festive season, here are 3 handpicked healthy recipes to indulge in from the Tastes Of India podcast on Audible to satisfy your cravings without the guilt.

Sattu Laddoo

Ingredients

Sattu flour - 1 cup

Jaggery powder - 1/2 cup or to taste

Ghee - 4 tbsp

Cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp

Method

Begin by heating 1 tbsp of ghee in a kadai or pan.

Add the sattu flour and gently roast it on low heat, ensuring it's mixed well with the ghee. Stir intermittently during the roasting process.

Roast the sattu for approximately 2-3 minutes on low flame, just enough to lightly roast it.

Transfer the roasted sattu to a separate bowl.

Add the jaggery powder and cardamom powder to the roasted sattu and mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Add 3 tbsp of ghee into the mixture and blend it well.

While the mixture is still warm, roll and shape it into laddoos. If you find it difficult to form the laddoos, you can add a bit more ghee to make it easier.

Serve these delightful sattu laddoos as a healthy Diwali sweet.

Note: These ladoos stay good at room temperature for a week. If it's too hot and humid where you live, then refrigerate these ladoos!

Sesame Seeds Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

Sugar - 2/3 cup

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Unsalted butter chilled - 2/3 cup

Rolled oats - 1 cup

Sesame seeds - 2 tbsp

Chilled milk or as required - 2 to 4 tbsp

Cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp

Method

Start by grinding the sugar into a fine powder using a grinder jar. Set it aside.

Next, prepare a baking pan or tray by greasing it with some butter and set it aside.

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees celsius for 15 minutes.

Preparation for Dough:

In a mixing bowl, add whole wheat flour and cold unsalted butter. Use your fingertips to blend them together until the mixture resembles the texture of breadcrumbs. If you have a stand mixer, you can also use it for this step.

Add the powdered sugar, cinnamon powder, 1 tbsp of sesame seeds, and oats. Mix everything thoroughly.

Gradually add small amounts of milk to the mixture to create a well-bound dough. Avoid kneading the dough; it should be slightly sticky.

Preparation for Cookies:

Now, either scoop out the dough with a spoon or pinch off the desired amount with your hand.

Place the scooped dough on the greased tray or pan, leaving about an inch of space between each cookie.

Continue making cookies using the remaining dough.

Gently press the top of each oatmeal cookie with a spatula or your hand to make them even and smooth.

Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top of each cookie and press gently to make them stick.

Put the cookie tray in the preheated oven on the top rack of an OTG and bake for approximately 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Then move the tray to the bottom-most rack and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until the cookies turn a light golden colour. Keep in mind that the baking time can vary in different ovens, so follow the recommended guidelines for your specific oven.

Avoid over-baking or allowing the cookies to become too golden, as this will make them hard. To check if they’re correctly done, press the top of a cookie with a spoon or fork – it should not leave an impression.

Allow the tray to sit outside for 2 to 3 minutes.

Using oven mitts and a spatula, transfer the cookies to a wire rack and let them cool down.

Enjoy these delightful oatmeal cookies with a glass of milk or a cup of tea or coffee.

Note: After baking, let the cookies cool on a wire rack. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature, and they should remain fresh for at least two weeks.

Vegetarian Tacos with Paneer and Corn

Ingredients- For Dough

Maize flour - 1 cup

All-purpose flour - 1/2 cup

Oil - 1 tbsp

Ajwain - 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

All-purpose flour for rolling

For Paneer Stuffing

Paneer - 200 gm

Green bell pepper (chopped) - 1

Babycorn - 1 cup

Ginger-garlic paste - 2 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Pepper powder - 2 tsp

Chaat masala powder - 1 tsp

Lemon juice - 1/2 tsp

Oregano - 1 tsp

Butter - 2 tsp

Salt to taste

For Sour Cream Recipe

Fresh cream - 1 cup

Lemon juice - 2 tbsp

Thick yoghurt - 1/4 cup

Salt to taste

To Assemble

Taco shells - 18

Jalapeno cheese dip

Paneer mixture

Onion (chopped) - 1

Tomato (chopped) - 1

Jalapeno as needed

Cheese grated, as needed

Sour cream as needed

Method

Preparation for Taco shell

In a large bowl, sift together maize flour and all-purpose flour.

Introduce oil, ajwain, and salt into the mix.

Gradually incorporate warm water, kneading the mixture into a semi-stiff dough.

Divide the dough into 18 equal portions, covering them with a damp cloth.

Now, take one portion and roll it out into a 4" diameter circle, lightly dusting with all-purpose flour.

Pierce it with a fork.

Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry until it turns a light brown from both sides.

Once it reaches a light brown shade, deftly mould it into a shell using tongs and a ladle, continuing to deep-fry until it attains a golden brown hue on both sides. Place it on absorbent paper.

Repeat this process for the remaining 17 portions.

Allow them to cool and set them aside.

Preparation for Paneer Stuffing

Melt butter in a pan over medium heat.

Add cumin seeds and wait for them to crackle.

Once they do, add ginger garlic paste and sauté until the raw aroma dissipates.

Now, introduce paneer cubes, green bell pepper, and baby corn to the pan. Saute it for 2 minutes.

Add cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, pepper, and salt to your taste.

Thoroughly mix the ingredients until well combined.

Turn off the heat and add oregano, chaat masala powder, and lemon juice, stirring everything together.

Preparation for Sour Cream:

In a bowl, add cream, thick curd, lemon juice, and salt.

Whisk the mixture until it thickens and set it aside.

Note: To assemble, take one taco shell and spread some jalapeno cheese dip on it, then add a layer of the paneer and corn mixture into the taco shells. Add toppings with onion, tomatoes, pickled jalapeno, and cheese. Finish by spreading some sour cream on top. Serve immediately and enjoy!