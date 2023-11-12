Diwali 2023: From Aloo Posto To Vegetable Chop- 4 Delicious Regional Recipes By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

The festive season is a time for celebration, reflection, and connection with our traditions. Food is the common thread that unites people, regardless of their regional backgrounds. Particularly, during the festive season, Indians from across the country take great pride in their cuisine which includes rich curries, indulgent sweets, an array of fried snacks and much more. This is the perfect time to bring the rich and diverse world of regional recipes into your kitchen and savor the true festive spirit.

Let's dive into four diverse and delightful wholesome regional recipes by Chef Kunal Kapur that will not only satisfy your cravings but also enhance the festive cheer.

Soya Aloo Posto

Ingredients

· 2 cups Saffola Soya Chunks, cooked (boiled and squeezed dry)

· 3 Potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

For the Paste

· 4 tbsp Poppy seeds (soaked and ground)

· ½ tsp Onion seeds

· ½ tsp Sugar

· 2 Green chillies, slit into two

· 1 tsp Ghee

· 2 tbsp Mustard oil

· Salt to taste

Method

· Heat mustard oil in a pan till it reaches smoking point.

· Cool the oil and heat it again on medium flame. Add onion seeds and stir fry briefly.

· Add potato pieces and cook on medium heat for 5mins, stirring frequently.

· Add poppy seeds paste. Stir and add half a cup of water.

· Cover and cook on low heat till the potatoes are almost done.

· Add cooked Saffola Soya Chunks. Stir for a minute.

· Remove the lid. Add salt, sugar, slit green chillies.

· Continue cooking for a minute more until potatoes are completely cooked.

· Add a dollop of ghee and serve hot.

Shahi Soya Sabzi

Ingredients:

· 2 cups Saffola Masala Soya Chunks, cooked (boiled and squeezed dry)

· 1 large Onion, roughly chopped

· 2 medium-sized Tomatoes

· 1 Green chilli

· 2 cloves of Garlic

· 1-inch piece of Ginger

· 1/4 cup Cashew nuts, soaked in warm water and ground fine

· Salt to taste

· 1 tsp each of Turmeric and Red chilli powders

· ½ tsp Garam Masala powder

· 4 tbsp Oil

· 2 tbsp Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

· Make a smooth paste of onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and green chilli

· Heat oil in a kadhai, add the onion-tomato paste and fry over low heat till oil separates from the masala. Add the spices and fry for a minute.

· Add the cashew paste and cook the curry over low heat for 5-10mins. Add little water if the curry seems too thick

· Add the soya chunks and salt. Stir well and simmer the curry on low heat for 5-10mins. Turn off the heat

· Garnish the Shahi Soya Curry with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with Naan

Vegetable Chop

Ingredients:

· 1 cup beetroot (grated)

· 1 tsp green chilli (chopped)

· ½ tsp Panch Phoran (optional)

· 1 tsp sugar

· 1 cup carrot (grated)

· 1 tsp ginger paste

· 2 tbsp roasted peanut (crushed)

· 2 cup potatoes (boiled and mashed)

· 4 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)

· 2 tbsp Cooking oil

For the bhaja masala:

· 1 tsp cumin seeds

· 1 tsp dry red chilli

· 1 tsp fennel seeds

· 1 inch cinnamon stick

· 1 bay leaf

· 3 cloves

· ½ tsp coriander seeds

· 1 tsp cardamom powder

For the coating:

· 1 tbsp cornflour

· 1 cup breadcrumbs

· 3 tbsp water

· 2 tbsp Cooking Oil

Method:

For the Bhaja Masala:

· Put a pan on low flame

· Add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and dry red chilli into the pan and dry roast them over medium flame for couple of minutes until a nice aroma comes up

· After it cools down grind it till it becomes a powder

For the chop filling:

· Heat 2 tbsp Oil in another pan, add panch phoran mix and let it crackle

· Add ginger paste, chopped green chillies into the pan and saute them on low flame for 2 minutes

· Add grated beetroot, cook it on medium flame for 3 minutes

· Add grated carrots, salt, cover the pan and cook it on medium flame for 2 minutes and then add grated carrots, salt, cover the pan and cook it on medium flame for 10 minutes until the vegetables get cooked

· Add mashed potatoes in the pan and mix it evenly with the beetroot-carrot mixture

· Saute it on medium flame for another 2 minutes and stir it in between at regular intervals

· Add bhaja masala and sugar

· Cook it on low flame for a minute and switch off the flame

· Add chopped coriander leaves, crushed roasted peanuts into the vegetable chop mixture and mix it properly

· Transfer the contents onto a plate and allow it to cool down

· Finally for the vegetable chop preparation, take a small portion of the filling and make cylindrical shaped rolls

For the coating:

· Add cornflour, and water into a bowl and prepare a batter of moderate consistency

· Dip the chops in the batter and roll them in breadcrumbs so that they get evenly coated

· Keep the coated chops in refrigerator for 1 hour to set the coating

· Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry for around 4 minutes, rolling them on all sides until they turn golden brown and crispy

· Serve hot with a chutney of your choice

Oats Idli

lngredients:

For Oats Powder:

· 2 cups Saffola Plain Oats (dry roasted and powdered)

· 1 tsp mustard seeds

· 1 tbsp oil

· 1 tsp yellow dal

· ½ tsp turmeric powder

· 1 green chilli

· 1 cup carrot (shaved)

· Coriander leaves as required

· A pinch of salt

For the idli batter

· 2 cups yogurt

· ½ tsp salt

· A pinch of fruit salt

Method:

· Take 2 cups of Saffola Plain Oats in a pan and dry roast them for about 5 minutes until golden brown

· Allow the oats to cool down before powdering them in a mixer

· Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds

· Add the yellow dal, urad dal, green chillies, and turmeric powder

· Into it add shaved carrot and coriander leaves

· Add salt as required

· Sauté for 2 minutes

· Let this mixture cool down before adding it in the idli batter

· Into a bowl add the oats powder, salt, sautéed vegetables and mix well

· Add yogurt and a pinch of fruit salt

· Mix everything well together

· The batter should have slightly thick consistency

· Cover the bowl using a lid and keep it aside for some time

· Grease the idli vessel and pour the batter into each hole

· Cook the oats idli in steam for at least 15 minutes

· The tasty and healthy oats idli is ready to be served with coconut chutney.