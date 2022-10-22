Diwali recipes 2022: Serve your guests Undhiyu this festive season

Diwali recipes 2022: Diwali will be celebrated on 24th of October. The five day long festivities starting from Dhanteras and ending on Bhai Dooj are enjoyed by every household of the nation. People come together to relish delicious recipes. Thus, here we are to help you find more ideas about what to cook.

Today, we will talk about the recipe for Undhiyu, a traditional Gujarati curry prepared with many fresh vegetables and dhokli muthiya.

Ingredients

For The Methi Muthias (makes Approx. 18 To 20)

3 cups chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves

salt to taste

1/2 cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1/2 cup besan (bengal gram flour)

3 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

2 1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp chilli powder

a pinch soda bi-carb

3 tbsp oil

oil for deep frying

Other Ingredients

1 cup baby potatoes , peeled

1 raw banana , cut into 25 mm. (1”) cubes

3 to 4 brinjal (baingan / eggplant) , small black variety

1 1/4 cups surti papdi (fresh vaal) , stringed and cut into halves

3/4 cup purple yam (kand) , peeled and cut into cubes

3/4 cup yam (suran) , peeled and chopped

1/4 cup fresh toovar (arhar) dana

2 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

a pinch of soda bi-carb

salt to taste

To Be Mixed Together For Coriander-coconut Masala

1 cup freshly grated coconut

1/2 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1/3 cup finely chopped green garlic (hara lehsun)

1 tbsp coriander-cumin seeds powder

2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

1 1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt to taste

For The Garnish

3 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

For Methi Muthias

Combine the fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a bowl and mix well. Allow to stand for 5 to 7 minutes and squeeze out all the liquid form the fenugreek leaves.

Add all the remaining ingredients and knead into a soft dough, adding water only if required.

Divide the dough into 18 to 20 equal portions and shape each portion roughly into a round by rolling it between your palms and fingers.

Heat the oil in a kadhai and deep fry the muthias a few at a time on a medium flame till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides.

Drain on an absorbent paper and keep aside.

How to proceed