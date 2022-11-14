Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, Social Workers Association distributes Ice-cream and blankets on Children's Day

New Delhi: Every year, November 14 is observed as Children's Day in India to celebrate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also known as Chacha Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru was very popular among kids, and he shared an extremely special bond with them. The day is instituted to pay tribute to the great personality and his love for kids.

To celebrate the special occasion, Dr. Gaurav Grover, Chairman, New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) along with his team, wife Palka Grover, and daughters Myra Grover and Yeshaya Grover distributed Ice Cream and blankets to the poor and needy kids in Delhi, NCR.

“There are many less privileged children, those living on the streets, by the roadsides, on the footpaths, inside subways, and under the bridges. It is very sad and disheartening to see them survive in such harsh living conditions. Our small endeavor can instantly bring happiness to their faces. We all should together celebrate this day by enlightening poor children's life. This day lays great importance on the children and we all should make this day great by making those innocent kids happy." Dr. Gaurav Grover, Chairman, New Delhi Social Workers Association

NDSWA, a 72-year-old NGO - is dedicated to contributing and having a positive impact on its society and nation. Members of the NGO are working tirelessly to help people from all walks of life.