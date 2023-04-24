Dubai To India: Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur's Pincode Restaurant Takes A Flavorful Journey Back Home

New Delhi: Pincode, the highly anticipated restaurant venture by Chef Kunal Kapur, has finally launched in the heart of India's capital city, Delhi, on March 27. Following its successful debut in Dubai, Pincode is now bringing its fresh approach to Indian cuisine to the Indian food scene. The restaurant celebrates India's diverse regional flavors and rich culinary heritage, drawing inspiration from Chef Kunal's personal experiences, family recipes and India's many pin codes.

Chef Kunal's innovative approach to Indian cuisine shines through in every dish, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience. With its casual yet chic setting, Pincode offers a refreshing change from conventional dining, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic and immersive culinary experience.

Chef Kunal Kapur is a renowned Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality with a notable presence in the culinary world. He is known for his food-focused TV shows, cookbook, and hosting prestigious events. Kunal has served as a judge and host for Masterchef India and Junior Masterchef India and even judged the semi-final of Masterchef America alongside Chef Gordon Ramsey. His exceptional talent has earned him numerous culinary and television awards and a spot amongst the best chefs in India.

Regarding the conceptualization of PINCODE, Chef Kunal Kapur explains, "Foodis not just a means to satisfy hunger, it is a journey back to our roots, a way to relive memories, and a celebration of our culture. At PINCODE, we have crafted each dish with love and care, drawing inspiration from the age-old recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Our goal is not just to tantalize your taste buds but to transport you to a bygone era, to evoke the memories of the sights, sounds, and aromas of your childhood. With each bite, we want you to feel the warmth of home and the richness of our heritage."

At PINCODE, the menu is an exciting journey of classic Indian dishes mixed with innovative creations like the Chaat Hummus, Dhokla Chaat, and Falooda. Chef Kunal's recommendations include the Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry, Malai Prawns, Lamb Seekh Tawa Masala, and the must-try Old Delhi Style Bread Pudding. Every dish is a burst of flavors and takes you back to the childhood memories of homemade food. The ingredients are sourced from the finest producers and each recipe is crafted with care to evoke nostalgia and make you feel like you've traveled back in time.

Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur pays homage to this bygone era, celebrating the nostalgia and flavors of India that brings us all together.