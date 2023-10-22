Durga Puja 2023 Special Delicacy: 3 Delicious Festive Recipes You Must Try

Embrace the festive spirit of Durga Puja 2023 with these three delectable recipes that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

MAKHAANA MUNGFALI KI KADHI

Recipe from Chef Rayomund- Executive Chef from The Den Hotel

Ingredients

½ Cup Makhaana to Saute In Ghee

30 Gm Peanut Boiled

1 Cup Curd

15 Gm Rajgira Flour

1 No Green Chilly Slit

5 Gm Sugar

5 Gm Corriander Leaves Chopped

To Taste Rock Salt

20 Ml Ghee

3 Gm Jeera

1 Inch Cinnamon

Methods of preparation

- Saute makhaana in ghee untill it starts popping.

- Boil peanut

- Beat curd with salt sugar and rajgira flour.

- Take ghee in a handi, add whole jeera cinammon, then add the curd mixture,

- Cook it well untill ghee leaves the batter.

6. Add peanut and makhana and chopped coriander on top.

KHAJUR GUD KE RASGULLE

Recipe by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Executive Chef, Noormahal Palace, Karnal

Ingredients

1 litre full fat milk or whole milk

3 tablespoon vinegar or lime juice add more or less

1 teaspoon milk powder

1 cup date palm jaggery grated

½ cup sugar

4 cup water

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions

Making Chenna for rasgulla

- Heat the milk in a pan and bring it to boil.

- Once milk starts to boil, reduce the flame and add 1 teaspoon vinegar at a time and stir. Repeat the process until you see the milk curdles and whey separates.

- Strain it with muslin cloth and rinse under running water to get rid of any sourness from the vinegar or lime juice.

- Now squeeze gently to drain out extra water and put it under a heavy object for 5-10 minutes. The chhena should not be too dry.

Making Chenna Balls

Knead the chenna with milk powder by mashing with your hand until you get a smooth dough or your hands become slightly greasy. It will take around 8-10 minutes to get a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into equal portions and make small, round balls. Just make sure they are crack free or else they will break while cooking.

Making Jaggery Syrup

In a wide bottomed pan or pot heat water followed by sugar, khajur jaggery, and cardamom powder. Bring them together to boil until khajur jaggery melts. The syrup must be of a runny consistency. No need of making one string or two string.

For making Jaggery Rasgulla

- Add the chenna balls slowly one by one to the bubbling syrup. Cover and let it cook for 8-10 minutes over high flame.

- Then Remove the lid and you can see the balls are increased in size. Now slowly turn each of them around once and again cook them over a high flame for 3 minutes.

- Once done reduce the flame to low to medium. Cover and cook for 15 minutes more. Check in between and slowly turn them around twice.

- Remove from flame and transfer to a bowl with the syrup. let them rest for 4-5 hours. Remember the rasgullas must be soaked in the syrup or they will be flattened.

- Jaggery rasgulla recipe is ready to serve.

Please Note:

- The chenna for making the rasgulla should not too dry or moist. If it is too dry rasagullas will turn hard. If too moist, they will not retain in shape or break while cooking.

- Do not over knead the chenna, or else the rasgullas will become hard.

- Use a big vessel or pan. There must be enough space for the balls to move and grow in size.

- Cooking time 8-10 minutes on high flame with covered+2 minutes over high flame uncovered+15 minutes over low to medium flame with cover.

- The syrup should be of a runny consistency. If it becomes thick in between add some water.

- If you want to add more khajur jaggery then take some premade syrup and heat up with khajur jaggery together until the syrup is ready. let it completely cools down and then pour it over the khajurgudrasgullas. Do not add extra water in that. It will spoil the khajurgudrasgullas.

KABRISHTAAN KA KHAZAANA

Recipes from Chef Rayomund- Executive Chef from The Den Hotel.

Ingredients

25 GM Carrot

25 GM beans

70 GM Cauliflower

50 GM tomato Puree

5 GM ginger paste

25 GM Green peas

5 GM garlic chopped

25 GM Capsicum green

5 GM Coriander leaf

2 GM Chilli chopped

10 GM cashewnut paste

15 Ml oil

5 GM Turmeric powder

5 GM Chilli powder

5 GM Garam masala

5 GM Jeera powder

2 GM jeera

5 GM Salt

30 GM cream

30 GM butter

20 GM ghee

50 GM onion paste

Methods of preparation

- At first boiled the casher and make paste, tomato boiled and paste, onion boiled and paste, set them aside.

- Blanch the all vegetable (carrot, beans, cauliflower, green peas,). And saute capsicum keep aside

- Heat a little oil in the pan. You can use any oil leftover from the previous step as well. Add Cumin Seeds and fry them till they start to splutter.

- Now add chopped onions along with ginger, garlic and green chillies.

- Fry them till the onions turn golden brown or translucent.

- Then add 2 chopped tomatoes to the pan.

- Fry till the tomatoes are cooked and turn mushy.

- Add the onion-tomato gravy to a grinder or food processor, add cashewnut paste.

- Now add Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Garam Masala and Salt to the gravy.

- Roast the gravy till it starts to leave oil on the sides. Then add 2 Tablespoons Cream or 1/2 Cup Milk.

- Add 1 Cup of water to the gravy and bring the mixture to a boil.

- Then sprinkle some crushed dried Fenugreek Leaves (Kasuri Methi) on the gravy and mix.

- Add the boild vegetable and add saute capsicum to the pan mix to all the vegetables with the gravy. Cover the pan with a lid and let the vegetables cook for 2-4 minutes.

- Finally sprinkle some chopped coriander leaves on top for garnish.

- Mix Veg Curry is ready. Serve it hot along with any Indian Bread or some mild flavored rice.