Dussehra 2022: 5 quick sweets to try at home this festival!

New Delhi: Dussehra, as per the Hindu calendar, is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin Shukla. This year, we will celebrate this festival on October 5. Vijayadashami or Dussehra, is believed to be the celebration of victory of good over evil. According to Ramayana, Lord Rama, a devotee of Durga, killed the demon king Ravana on the 10th day with a bow by piercing his navel. He won the war on 10th day after praying to Maa Durga for the first nine days of battle.

No celebration is complete without having sweets, right? For Dussehra, we have plenty of options. Let’s find out.

Kheer

Kheer is a form of pudding prepared using rice, milk, sugar and dry fruits. There are various ways to make this Indian sweet dish as it is made on akmst every festival celebrated by Indians.

Malpua



Malpua is all you need to delight your taste buds this Diwali. You can make it at your home using maida, rava, sugar, and milk. This sweet dish is especially consumed in Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Shrikhand

To get the Shrikhand prepared, all you need is curd and sugar. The flavour of cardamom will add more flavours to it and will improve the taste. It is very popular in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.



Basundi



Basundi is sweetened condensed milk. To make Basundi, you need to boil milk on low heat and let it boil until it reduces to half. This recipe is widely popular in the states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Shahi Tukda



This dessert is perfect for a festive celebration. It is prepared using basic ingredients from your kitchen including bread, milk and nuts. However, the taste it has makes it unique.