Easy Coffee Recipes To Master At Home: Keep Coffee, Cream And Caramel Ready

In an ever-accelerating world, there is one constant companion that fuels our daily grind: COFFEE! Whether you're an ardent connoisseur or simply someone who relies on that morning cup of joy to jumpstart your day, the world of coffee offers a rich and diverse tapestry of flavors, traditions, and experiences waiting to be explored.

Each sip of coffee tells a story, and every brew offers a unique journey for the senses and it is only fair to let you embark on a caffeinated adventure. Delving into the aromatic world of coffee and learning how to make some flavorsome and delectable coffee using these easy recipes by Moj app creator, Nupur Mrinalanee. Elevate your coffee game with simple ingredients—coffee, cream, and caramel and awaken your inner barista.

Vanilla Creamy Iced Coffee

Ingredients: Instant Coffee granules, vanilla essence, milk, hot water, ice cubes

Step 1: Add three tablespoons of milk to a glass and froth it using a milk frother. Keep aside.

Step 2: In a 500 ml glass jar or mug, add the coffee, vanilla essence, jaggery powder, and 20 ml hot water. Mix well. You can use milk frother for more body, but you can mix it with a spoon.

Step 3: Add the ice cubes, then pour one cup or 250ml of chilled milk.

Step 4: Spoon the frothed milk on top of the iced coffee and jaggery powder. Mix before drinking it.

Hazelnut Cappuccino

Ingredients: Coffee beans, unsalted shelled hazelnuts, sugar and milk of choice

Step 1: The first step is to grind your coffee beans and nuts. A strong blender, food processor or dedicated spice grinder should do the trick! Brew the espresso into a mug and set it aside.

Step 2: You will need to create both steamed and frothed milk. Using about ½ cup of the milk of your choice, you can heat your milk if you have a steamer on hand. Otherwise, in a medium saucepan slowly heat milk on medium stirring often. You don’t want to let the milk come to a boil. Once it’s hot, add half the contents to your espresso.

Step 3: With the remaining milk, turn the heat up slightly and use a hand mixer on low to beat the milk. Increase the speed slowly as you go until you see a foam-like texture appear. Add the remaining foamed milk to your cup.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients: 1 1/2 tsp coffee powder, 1 cup water, 1 tsp brown sugar, 2. tbsp whisky

Step 1: Mix the coffee powder, water and brown sugar and bring to a boil.

Step 2: Pour 1 tablespoon of whisky into an Irish coffee cup and top with ½ the coffee mixture.

Step 3: Serve immediately topped with the cream. Drink the coffee through the cream (do not stir after adding the cream).

Caramel Cold Coffee

Ingredients: 3 tbsp sugar, 400 ml milk, 1 tsp corn flour, 2 tbsp coffee powder, 1/4 tsp butterscotch essence, 2 cups vanilla ice cream

Step 1: Dissolve the cornflour and coffee powder in 1/2 cup of cold milk and keep it aside.

Step 2: Heat a pan put the sugar and melt it on a slow flame to caramelize the sugar.

Step 3: Once the sugar melts add the remaining milk and bring to a boil.

Step 4: When the milk starts boiling add the cornflour mixture and stir well so that the mixture thickens.

Step 5: Remove from the flame and cool to room temperature.

Step 6: When the mixture cools, add the essence and vanilla ice cream and blend in a mixer till smooth.

Step 7: Put some ice cubes in a serving glass.

Step 8: Pour this prepared cold coffee and sprinkle some coffee powder on top and serve chilled.