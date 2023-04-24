Enjoy IPL With Social Special #DoosraStadium, A Cricket-Inspired Stad-Yum Menu

New Delhi: SOCIAL, India’s favourite hangout, is amping up the excitement for this year’s cricketing season by creating a #DoosraStadium vibe across outposts in India. To celebrate the game and its spirit, SOCIAL is bringing interesting cricket-themed #drnks and #eats that can be enjoyed with the fun match time engagements in your city. Cheer your boys to victory from 11th April to 28th May at your #DoosraStadium.

This cricket season is bigger and better, with SOCIAL collaborating with young sporting talents to provide them with a platform and inspire others to follow suit. One of the highlights of the #DoosraStadium campaign is the association with cricketing superstars like Tilak Verma, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have taken the country by storm with their stellar performances and energy. What’s more? SOCIAL is the Official House of the Punjab Kings in Chandigarh and Adda for the Delhi Capitals across the Delhi NCR outlets.

The new stad-yum menu has #eats and #drnks representing all the 10 teams. From exciting LLIITs like #OneFamily for Mumbai fans, The Kings’ LLIITs for the Punjab supporters to the Roar Macha for the Delhi gang, each drink is a reflection of the teams’ spirit and local culture with a signature SOCIAL twist. No match experience is truly complete without #eats that set the mood. SOCIAL’s Hitman’s Chicken Platter, Majja Ma Titans Chakna, Whistle Podu Chilli Chicken and a whole lot more are set to amplify the experience of the #DoosraStadium across the country in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Indore, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

For all those watching the match from the comfort of their home, you can relish #ThatSOCIALWaliFeeling by ordering SOCIAL’s themed menu via SOCIAL’s direct delivery link.